Alberta government creates updated building naming policy

The Alberta government has developed a new building naming ordinance that will help recognize and promote the province’s rich culture and heritage. “This policy change reflects our government’s commitment to recognizing the amazing span of Alberta’s history and the richness of our cultural and natural heritage,” said Alberta Arts, Culture, and Status of Women Minister Tanya Fir in a Friday press release. “It makes sure that the names we choose for our buildings resonate with and represent the many people we serve.” The Alberta government acknowledged names have an important role in honouring and celebrating a province’s history and culture. To ensure Alberta's facilities celebrate its rich culture and heritage, it said it has created a new building naming policy. In consultation with Alberta Infrastructure and indigenous communities, the new policy includes general principles and guidelines for selecting names for buildings and sets outs terms for public engagement when selecting names. Alberta Infrastructure Minister Peter Guthrie said this policy “solidifies our commitment to celebrating Alberta’s distinctive culture and legacy.” “It not only preserves the legacy of our institutions, but it also honours contributions and creates a lasting connection within our communities,” said Guthrie. Under this policy, the Alberta government said it would apply to facilities owned and run by it, including existing, under development, and future ones and designated spaces such as gardens and plazas. It was a mandate letter item for Fir and is one of the first ones to be completed by her. This ordeal comes after Saskatoon city council replaced the John A. Macdonald Road sign with new indigenous name Miyo-Wahkohtowin Road on December 8. READ MORE: Saskatoon Council removed John A. Macdonald Road sign for indigenous nameSaskatoon city council agreed to make this change in 2021 because it wanted to respond to the calls to action made by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.It decided to rename John A. Macdonald Road to acknowledge the harm associated with its namesake, as he was involved with creating the residential school system.