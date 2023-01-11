Minister Nate Glubish is working on health spending accounts software

Minister of Technology and Innovation Nate Glubish.

 Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said during the UCP leadership campaign that every Albertan will be provided with access to a personal Health Spending Account (HSA) to use for health expenses not covered by the Alberta Health Care Insurance Plan.

That promise is now becoming a reality.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

