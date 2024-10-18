UPDATED: Alberta government establishes new regulations from municipal affairs bill to allow slates in local elections

The Alberta government said it has set new regulations stemming from the Municipal Affairs Statutes Amendment Act (MASAA) to make local election processes more transparent for Albertans. One of the changes will be to allow political parties to run slates of candidates in local elections.During the spring legislative session, the Alberta government said it passed the MASAA to strengthen voter confidence and increase transparency in local elections. Ahead of the 2025 Alberta municipal elections, it confirmed it has developed corresponding regulations. “In Alberta, local elections belong to Albertans,” said Alberta Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver in a Friday press release. “Citizens must be able to participate fully in local elections, following clear campaign rules that apply to everyone evenly.” McIver said the updates the Alberta government is making for local elections and municipal governance “demonstrate our commitment to accountability, to transparency, and to democracy for all Albertans.”The Alberta government said the MASAA made changes to the Local Authorities Election Act (LAEA) and the Municipal Government Act to add greater transparency to local election processes and require greater accountability from local councils and elected officials. It added the new regulations will establish expense limits for local election campaigns across Alberta and create rules for municipal political parties in Calgary and Edmonton. The legislation and corresponding regulations will come into force on October 31 ahead of the upcoming local election year. The changes the MASAA made to the LAEA were permitting the establishment of municipal political parties; setting the framework for campaign expense limits; expanding the use of special ballots in local elections; prohibiting the use of automated voting equipment, including electronic tabulators; clarifying the rules and processes for scrutineers; and allowing municipalities to require criminal record checks for local candidates. Under the LAEA, the Alberta government said the Local Political Parties and Slates Regulation allows local political parties and slates to register and be listed on municipal election ballots in Calgary and Edmonton for the 2025 elections. It said the regulation has strict rules for their registration, operation, and financial administration, mirroring those governing local candidates and provincial political parties.Local political parties and slates will be forbidden from having a formal affiliation with a provincial or federal political party, cannot have a name or acronym that resembles a provincial or federal political party, and are barred from for school board trustee elections. Meanwhile, local candidates will not be required to join a local political party or slate to run for office.Under the LAEA, the Alberta government said the Expense Limits Regulation creates expense limits for local candidates and third party advertisers across Alberta. It said the regulation introduces similar limits for local political parties in Calgary and Edmonton. The regulation specifies expense limits during election and non-election years. These new limits tie them to municipal populations and are adjusted with population changes over time. McIver followed up by saying the best day for these regulations to come into effect would have been one year ago, but the Alberta government had some work to do. “And that’s probably the earliest date that we were able to really put the regulations in place,” he said. “Still gives almost a full year before the next election, so I’m not sure there’s a best date, but that’s the earliest date and early enough to those who want to form political parties.” He said the Alberta government has heard from certain people that they are anxious to hear the rules before the campaign period starts on January 1. This date will beat the one these people wanted.The Alberta government wrapped up the spring legislative sitting by approving the MASAA by a 46-25 vote in May..Alberta government concludes legislative session by passing municipal affairs, health bills .This vote was split along party lines, with Alberta United Conservative Party MLAs voting for it and the NDP ones against it. “The motion is carried and so ordered,” said Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta Nathan Cooper.