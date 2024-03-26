Alberta

Alberta government expands access to surgical care

Adriana LaGrange said the Alberta government will be spending $313 million over three years in the Alberta Surgical Initiative (ASI) Capital Program in Budget 2024.
Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard
Healthcare
Abpoli
Ableg
Alberta Government
Adriana Lagrange
Peter Guthrie
Luanne Metz
Stollery Childrens Hospital
Alberta Surgical Initiative
Martin Long
Budget 2024
Surgical Suites

