UPDATED: Alberta government house leader blasts NDP MLA for intimidating UCP colleague

Alberta Government House Leader Joseph Schow made the rare move of raising a point of privilege against an MLA. A point of privilege entails an MLA bringing a motion to address a serious issue with another one's conduct. The incident involved an altercation Alberta NDP MLA Marlin Schmidt (Edmonton-Gold Bar) instigated against United Conservative Party MLA Jackie Lovely (Camrose) on Monday. “I cannot think of any behaviour that is more unbecoming of a member of this assembly or more egregious than what occurred yesterday just outside of this chamber,” said Schow in a Tuesday speech in the Alberta Legislature. After delivering a speech in the Alberta Legislature, Lovely was relaxing in the South Members’ Lounge when she was intimidated and prevented from exiting it by Schmidt. While she was in the South Members’ Lounge, Schmidt came up behind her and admonished her by saying Camrose residents have no right to weigh in on Edmonton’s affairs. When she informed him that she was scared by him, he mocked her. As she tried to leave, he followed her and continued to mock her. An Alberta Legislature security guard had to intervene and demanded he walk away. Schow said he was at a loss for words. While an MLA represents his or her constituency, he said all of them represent every Albertan. He added it is absurd for an MLA to insinuate their colleagues cannot speak to matters outside of their constituencies. He said it was incumbent on him to point out this incident is part of a pattern of behaviour for Schmidt. In 2021, he made a menacing gesture and yelled at Alberta UCP MLAs Tany Yao (Fort McMurray-Wood Buffalo) and Grant Hunter (Taber-Warner). Upon having the opportunity to speak to the point of privilege, he said his behaviour was inappropriate and apologized. In November, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta Nathan Cooper said Schmidt made an unacceptable gesture to Schow. When asked to return to his seat and apologize, Cooper reprimanded him for his behaviour. Schow said there are many more examples of him being called out on his actions, including 20 points of order. Because of this pattern, Schow said it is clear Schmidt does not understand proper decorum. Since Lovely was so intimidated by Schmidt’s conduct, she decided not to return to the chamber that day. Additionally, she attended a committee meeting remotely because she did not want to run into him again. Schow called this “the most serious case of intimidation I have witnessed in this place.” He concluded by saying this incident could be construed as contempt. “Should the honourable member be able to say that something has happened which prevented him or her from performing functions that he or she has been threatened, intimidated, or in any way unduly influenced, there would be a case for the chair to consider,” he said. “I think there is ample evidence this raises to the level of a prima facie breach of privilege and would urge that this matter needs to be further studied by a committee to deal with the persistent pattern of behaviour from the member for Edmonton-Gold Bar."Schmidt responded by saying Lovely was misinterpreting his behaviour. “I recognize the member from Camrose felt threatened and intimidated, and I regret my behaviour in making her feel that way,” he said. “I know that many of my colleagues here have expressed on numerous times they have felt threatened and intimidated by members of this very legislature, and I take that seriously.” While he felt she was misconstruing his actions, he apologized for them. In the future, he said he would be more mindful about safety and wellness in the Alberta Legislature and would ensure his behaviour embodied that. Cooper said this “is certainly the most concerning point of privilege that has been raised during my speakership.” “I’m deeply concerned about the impacts that this interaction and this behaviour by the honourable member for Edmonton-Gold Bar could have and will have on other members and their ability to conduct their business,” he said. “I am going to have a personal conversation and a meeting with the honourable member for Edmonton-Gold Bar.” With Schmidt’s apology, Cooper said he accepted it. He pledged to speak with Schow and Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley about interactions between MLAs outside of the chamber. Schow followed up by saying this was a troubling incident in the Alberta Legislature. “Marlin Schmidt’s actions are unbecoming of a member,” he said. “It has created an unhealthy, hostile and unsafe work environment.” Because he finds the apology insufficient, he said he needs to reevaluate his conduct, as it is an ongoing issue. He acknowledged all MLAs have the right to conduct their parliamentary duties in a peaceful manner without intimidation and hostility. Lovely said Schmidt became enraged over a debate they had in the chamber about a private member’s bill on urban parks. “Afterwards, he chased me and screamed at me in private to the point where security had to intervene,” she said. “This is the latest in a long pattern of behaviour from this NDP MLA that is not only unbecoming of a member but downright disturbing.”He has engaged in personal attacks against UCP MLAs, celebrated the death of a politician, and made other disparaging remarks. She urged him to reflect on his behaviour and seek anger management training and psychological help for this pattern of behaviour.Schmidt could not be reached for further comment in time for publication.