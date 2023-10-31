Alberta

Alberta government increases continuing care capacity in Edmonton

Alberta Infrastructure Minister Peter Guthrie provided an update on the Norwood West building at the Gene Zwozdesky Centre in Edmonton.
Alberta Infrastructure Minister Peter Guthrie provided an update on the Norwood West building at the Gene Zwozdesky Centre in Edmonton.Courtesy Alberta Government/YouTube
Loading content, please wait...
Alberta Government
Adriana Lagrange
Peter Guthrie
Budget 2023
Beds
Norwood West
Gene Zwozdesky Centre
Continuing Care
Aileen Wong
Alberta Continuing Care Association

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news