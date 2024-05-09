UPDATED: Alberta government introduces bill to change emergency responses

The Alberta government has put forward a bill it says will ensure in emergencies, it is best able to respond to keep families and communities safe. During emergencies, the Alberta government said it is crucial for it to be able to respond as soon as possible to protect people and communities. While Alberta has a strong emergency management framework, it said the Emergency Statutes Amendment Act (ESAA) would ensure it has the necessary authority to better manage emergencies. “When an emergency strikes, we need to be able to pull together quickly,” said Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in a Thursday press release. “We need to be sure that, no matter which region of the province is affected by an emergency, we are able to have an all-hands-on-deck approach.” Smith said emergencies “will happen in the future, but we can be better prepared for them when they come and that’s what we’re proposing to do.”While municipalities assist with emergency management, the Alberta government said their resources are more limited than the ones it has. It confirmed proposed amendments would ensure it can when needed assume authority over local emergency response efforts in situations where additional provincial oversight and support is required. Circumstances where this enhanced authority can be assumed include where a local authority asks for more assistance, when a local authority’s council or staff might no longer be able respond due to the overwhelming, sudden nature of the event, and where it spans several jurisdictions and requires enhanced provincial co-ordination of resources.To ensure Alberta has the best information available to provide the right support at the right time, additional amendments would require local authorities to report more information to government during a state of local emergency. This might include reporting on the nature of an emergency, powers the local authority intends to use during the state of local emergency, actions taken in response to it, resources used, the status of evacuation orders or alerts, and the establishment and location of reception or registration centres.Alberta Public Safety and Emergency Services Minister Mike Ellis said the priority in any emergency is the safety and well-being of all Albertans.“These amendments underscore the government’s commitment to protecting lives and ensuring a swift and effective response to emergencies,” said Ellis. “By providing clearer mechanisms for government intervention and enhancing co-ordination efforts, we're strengthening our ability to keep Albertans and communities safe during times of crisis.”To ensure emergencies are responded to in the most effective, efficient manner, the Alberta government said proposed amendments would clarify and enhance its discretionary authority to conduct emergency wildfire response on all provincial lands inside and outside of the Forest Protection Area (FPA). Currently, emergency response in municipalities outside the FPA are managed by local authorities and resources until provincial assistance is provided. It said proposed changes would clarify its authority to construct fireguards and allow the removal of buildings or structures in emergency situations when required by wildfire suppression efforts. Additionally, the ESAA includes Metis settlements and clarifies it can take action to fight wildfires on any provincial lands. The Alberta government went on to say proposed amendments would help it protect the supply of water for all communities and ensure water is available for priority uses, including public health and safety needs, livestock welfare, and critical infrastructure and environmental needs. It added the changes would allow it to take various actions if an emergency is declared, including determining the priority of water use in the area; directing water licence holders to change if, when, or how they can divert water for use; allowing temporary low-risk water transfers between major water basins; and exempting certain drought or flood mitigation activities from authorizations to speed up the process.By expanding the authority of the designated directors under the Water Act, it said it would make water available for priority uses in an emergency more efficient and reduce administrative delays.Changes to the Election Act would move Alberta’s set election date from May to October so it does not coincide with the spring and summer wildfire, drought and flood season. If passed, the new set election date would be the third Monday in October in the fourth calendar year following the election day of the last election. Corresponding amendments to the Election Finances and Contributions Disclosure Act and the Alberta Senate Election Act are required to align with the proposed election date.Smith followed up by saying she will govern for four-and-a-half more months. “That would have been seven-and-a-half months fewer if you’d gone the other way, so that would be one reason,” she said. “October seems to have stood the test of time for municipalities.” From November to April most years, she acknowledged winter is happening in Alberta. While the election date could have remained in May, that is when wildfire season starts. Alberta NDP MLA Irfan Sabir (Calgary-Bhullar-McCall) responded to the ESAA by saying it shows Smith wants to control all affairs all at once with zero consultation with key stakeholders. “This legislation shows a deep level of distrust of the work of municipal leaders, emergency responders and frontline heroes to keep Albertans safe during a crisis,” said Sabir. “It shows contempt for their decision-making abilities and a lot of hubris.”.Sabir alleged the Alberta United Conservative Party is overriding its fixed election law and extending its mandate without first seeking it from Albertans. He called for the Alberta UCP to bring forward the election date to October 2026 to show good faith. Smith said in 2023 after reviewing Alberta’s current situation with ther wildfires, she is declaring a provincial state of emergency.READ MORE: UPDATED: Smith declares provincial state of emergency in Alberta because of wildfires“We've declared a provincial state of emergency to protect the safety, health and welfare of Albertans,” she said. “Under the Emergency Management Act, a declaration gives the government greater powers to run situations.”