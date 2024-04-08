Alberta

UPDATED: Alberta government introduces bill to reduce red tape

Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction Minister Dale Nally said he introduced the Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act to show leadership.
Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction Minister Dale Nally said he introduced the Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act to show leadership. Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Ableg
Alberta Government
Dale Nally
Canadian Federation Of Independent Business
Mickey Amery
Jason Nixon
Red Tape
Red Tape Reduction
Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act
Service Delivery
Red Tape Report Card

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news