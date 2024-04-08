UPDATED: Alberta government introduces bill to reduce red tape

The Alberta government has been recognized by experts as a national leader in reducing red tape for job creation and average people. To ensure this leadership is maintained, the Alberta government has brought forward the Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act (RTRSAA). “This is our eighth red tape bill and it proves, once again, that when it comes to red tape reduction in this country, Alberta continues to lead,” said Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction Minister Dale Nally in a Monday press release. “The changes we’re proposing will help Albertans and businesses by removing barriers, supporting new ideas and helping our economy thrive.”Since 2019, the Alberta government said it has saved people and businesses more than $2.75 billion by eliminating red tape. It said proposed changes in the RTRSAA would ensure unnecessary red tape does not creep back into government so people and businesses can continue to enjoy a fast, efficient process when dealing with it. If passed, the RTRSAA would improve service delivery to Albertans by making the court system digitally accessible, supporting innovation in the transportation sector, improving access to support programs and building on the government’s momentum on cutting red tape. These changes are intended to save Alberta families and businesses time and money, with an estimated $1.5 million in annual savings. The Alberta government acknowledged it would improve court services, support a shift to digital justice solutions and improve enforcement of regulatory offences by extending the limitation period from six to 12 months to allow for more comprehensive investigations into serious, complex regulatory offences. Alberta Justice Minister Mickey Amery said providing more digital options “increases access to justice and saves Albertans time and money.” “Allowing more time for investigations into offences will improve accountability in our justice system,” said Amery. “I’m pleased these amendments are being proposed as part of our efforts to reduce red tape.”It said it is committed to ensuring vulnerable Albertans have access to the critical supports they need by proposing changes to the Income and Employment Supports Act. To ensure the safety and well-being of vulnerable Albertans fleeing abuse and living in family violence shelters, proposed amendments will improve accessibility of social benefits to support them. Alberta Seniors, Community and Social Services Minister Jason Nixon called simplifying the benefits system “a common sense change, which would ensure more individuals fleeing abuse receive the critical support they need.” “I’m pleased to see that these proposed amendments will help shelter operators, government staff and vulnerable Albertans focus on safety and wellbeing instead of excessive administration,” said Nixon. It has committed to supporting innovation across industries. Proposed amendments to the Traffic Safety Act will enable pilot projects testing new, innovative transportation technologies, such as autonomous vehicles, or allowing other vehicles, such as ATVs, to be used on specified roadways. Additional changes being proposed in the RTRSAA include enhancing legislative commitments to annual reporting on red tape reduction, repealing outdated and unused legislation for rural utility infrastructure development and clarifying roles and simplifying processes related to the Invest Alberta Corporation.Nally followed up by saying he thinks the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) will appreciate the Alberta government’s leadership. “We have demonstrated that we are a leader in Canada on red tape reduction,” he said. “They have given us the highest score in the country last year with an A.” While the CFIB should be pleased it is pushing forward with the red tape reduction, he said it should be more so over it enshrining those principles into regulation. Right now, many of those requirements are in policies. The CFIB released its Red Tape Report Card in 2021, with the Alberta government receiving an A grade for the first time ever. READ MORE: Alberta leads the way on red tape reductionAlberta finished in second place and earned the highest score of all the provinces in regulatory accountability and burden.“The Alberta government stands out as most improved moving from an F grade just a few years ago to joining the A club this year,” said CFIB Alberta Provincial Affairs Director Annie Dormuth.