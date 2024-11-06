Alberta

UPDATED: Alberta government introduces bills to expand privacy protections, modernize FOIP

Nate Glubish confirmed the Alberta government would table the Protection of Privacy Act to build on privacy protections.
Nate Glubish confirmed the Alberta government would table the Protection of Privacy Act to build on privacy protections. Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Nate Glubish
Access To Information Act
Ableg
Alberta Government
Dale Nally
Mona Fortier
Access To Information
Privacy Protections
Office Of The Information and Privacy Commissioner
Protection Of Privacy Act
Digital Landscape

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news