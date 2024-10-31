UPDATED: Alberta government introduces three bills with gender identity policies

The three bills the Alberta government has vowed to introduce about gender identity are now out. The Alberta government has tabled a bill to restrict gender transitions in minors to what it says will preserve choices for them. Since the Alberta government wants to build a healthcare system responding to the changing needs of Albertans, it said the amendments introduced in the Health Statutes Amendment Act (HSAA) reflect this. “It is so important that all youth can enter adulthood equipped to make adult decisions,” said Smith in a Thursday press release.“In order to do that, we need to preserve their ability to make those decisions, and that’s what we’re doing.” Smith called the changes the Alberta government is introducing “founded on compassion and science — both of which are vital for the development of youth throughout a time that can be difficult and confusing.”“Our legislative priorities include implementing policy changes to continue our refocusing work, position our healthcare system to respond to pressures and public health emergencies, and to preserve choice for minors,” said Alberta Health Minister Adriana LaGrange. “These amendments reflect our dedication to ensuring our healthcare system meets the needs of every Albertan.” Earlier this year, the Alberta government announced policies to ensure transgender children wait until they are adults before doing gender transitions. If passed, it said the HSAA would amend the Health Professions Act (HPA) so it can begin implementing these policies. It said the proposed amendments would prohibit regulated health professionals from performing gender reassignment surgeries on minors. Also, it confirmed the amendments and anticipated regulations would ensure the use of puberty blockers and hormone therapies to treat gender dysphoria or incongruence will be prohibited for minors 15 years old and under. An exception will be granted to minors who have begun these treatments. For minors 16 and 17 years old, they can commence them for gender reassignment and affirmation purposes with parental, physician, and psychologist approval. Since healthcare professions are regulated by self-governing regulatory colleges under the HPA, the Alberta government said the various colleges would be responsible for enforcing the prohibitions through their professional misconduct discipline processes.Furthermore, it said Alberta Health remains committed to developing a private registry of healthcare professionals who specialize in transgender healthcare to make it easier for transgender people to access the required treatments and care. This work does not require legislative changes. The Alberta government introduced another bill to amend the Education Act to what it says will support student success and well-being in schools. If passed, the Alberta government said the Education Amendment Act (EAA) would strengthen ties between parents and their children’s education by providing more transparency, clarity, and consistency in it and the school community so students can continue to learn and grow. It said the proposed amendments will help parents and students navigate conversations about sexual orientation, gender identity, and human sexuality. “All Alberta students should be given every opportunity to succeed in their studies and their lives,” said Smith. “The changes we’re proposing put students first while supporting the important parent-child relationship.” From kindergarten to Grade 12, Smith said students and parents will be able to rely on consistent, compassionate care from schools and the Alberta government. “After hearing from parents and more than 250 education stakeholders, including teachers, superintendents and school boards, we’re proposing amendments that will increase transparency, clarity and consistency in the education system,” said Alberta Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides.“These amendments will promote student success and well-being by setting clear direction for our education partners to keep families informed while navigating complex conversations as well as public health and states of emergency.”The Alberta government said its top priority is to ensure all students feel welcomed, cared for, safe, and respected at school. It added the proposed amendments would provide clarity and promote consistency for students, parents, and teachers when dealing with sexual orientation and gender identity. As part of the proposed amendments, schools would be required to notify parents and seek their consent for students 15 years old and under if they request staff refer to them by new gender-related preferred names or pronouns. Schools would have to notify parents of 16- and 17-year-old students when they ask to be referred to by new gender-related preferred names or pronouns. If parental notification is expected to result in psychological or emotional harm to students or if they request assistance, it said the school board would ensure they have supports prior to notifying parents. Supports could include guidance counselors or social workers, which do not require parental consent to access. Additional mental health supports could be accessed after parents consent to them. When teaching or instructional materials dealing with sexual orientation, gender identity, or human sexuality are provided, the Alberta government said parents would be notified of what is being taught at least 30 days in advance. It said they will be given the opportunity to have their children opt in rather than opt out. The Alberta government introduced another bill to what it says will ensure Albertans are able to fairly, safely, and meaningfully participate in the sports they love. It said the Fairness and Safety in Sport Act (FSSA) establishes a balanced approach to protect the integrity of female athletic competitions by ensuring biological women and girls have the opportunity to compete in biological female-only divisions. However, it said the FSSA will ensure transgender athletes are able to meaningfully participate in the sports they want to. “When individuals choose to participate in sport, they should be able to do so with the confidence that they will be able to compete fairly and safely,” said Smith.“Through our Fairness and Safety in Sport Act, we are ensuring that athletes can rely on that fairness and safety.” At the same time, Smith said the Alberta government was committed to working with its partners to ensure transgender people have meaningful opportunities to participate in sports. Alberta Tourism and Sport Minister Joseph Schow said the government “is committed to making sport safe, fair and accessible for all Albertans because sport is for everyone.” “The Fairness and Safety in Sport Act takes a balanced and respectful approach to ensure that athletes in Alberta can thrive,” said Schow."With this legislation, Alberta is leading the way in promoting sport as a positive, safe, inclusive experience for all." If passed, the Alberta government revealed the FSSA would require relevant organizations to establish athlete eligibility policies for amateur competitive sports that they deliver and will support the formation of additional co-ed divisions to include transgender athletes. It said regulations created under it will clarify particular requirements for these policies, including limiting eligibility for female-only divisions to biological females. The FSSA will apply to amateur competitive sports that are organized and overseen by provincial sport organizations, post-secondary institutions, and independent academic institutions subject to the Post-Secondary Learning Act and school authorities with students of applicable ages subject to the Education Act. It said it will develop detailed regulations to guide sports organizations in developing athlete eligibility policies. To those who carry out its requirements, it vowed they will have legal liability protections. Smith followed up by saying minors who are well in the process of taking puberty blockers and hormone therapies will not experience retroactive changes. “But as for any new individual, we want to make sure that the protections are in place, that they’re old enough to make a decision and understand the consequences and that there’s a multiprofessional team, including parents, doctors, and psychologists, that are able to assist them in that decision,” she said. “And we believe that age to have that level of maturity begins somewhere around age 16 to 17.” That is why those 16 and 17 years old will be able to access these treatments. Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi responded by saying it had concerns with the gender identity bills. “As a politician, I will tell you that I have been in every corner of this province these last four months,” said Nenshi. “We’ve talked to Albertans of every stripe from every background, and I will tell you punching down on trans kids does not appear in the top 50 of things Albertans are concerned about.” Nenshi said one-quarter of the Alberta government’s bills this session are anti-transgender. With these bills being the only healthcare and education ones coming forward this session, he said they are intended to satisfy people who might or might not vote for Smith in her leadership review on Saturday. 