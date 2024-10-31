Alberta

UPDATED: Alberta government introduces three bills with gender identity policies

Danielle Smith said the Alberta government was ready to bring forward its gender identity bills.
Danielle Smith said the Alberta government was ready to bring forward its gender identity bills. Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Danielle Smith
Demetrios Nicolaides
Gender Identity
Ableg
Alberta Government
Adriana Lagrange
Gender Transitions
Joseph Schow
Legislation
Naheed Nenshi
Gender Identity Laws

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news