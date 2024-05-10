Alberta

Alberta government issues directives for City of Chestermere after financial inspection reveals flaws

Alberta Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver delivered a statement on the City of Chestermere and the recent financial inspection.
Alberta Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver delivered a statement on the City of Chestermere and the recent financial inspection. Courtesy Alberta Government/YouTube
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Ableg
Alberta Government
Ric Mciver
Directives
City Of Chestermere
Jeff Colvin
Inspection
Financial Issues
Transactions
Dismissals
Mel Foat

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news