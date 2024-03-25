Alberta government launches investigation into Edmonton social services organization

Contentment Social Services (CSS) will face no shortage of investigations in the near future. CSS is a social services organization based in Edmonton committed to helping vulnerable people obtain basic needs such as food, shelter and clothing.The Alberta government has initiated four investigations into CSS over vulnerable people being sent to the Park Inn by Radisson Edmonton Airport to receive care. “Our immediate goal was to ensure residents are supported and connected to services,” said Alberta Seniors, Community and Social Services Minister Jason Nixon at a Monday press conference. “Our secondary objective though is to make sure the situation is investigated properly.” In the first investigation, Nixon said Alberta Seniors, Community and Social Services (SCSS) Income Support Division is investigating what has taken place, because people who were paying their income support money were not having it directed where it should go. As a result, two hotels did not receive this money and issued eviction notices. Also, Nixon said the Alberta government has alerted the Public Guardian and Trustee to investigate what has taken place. He added it has reached out to Service Alberta to have it start a consumer protection and residential tenancy investigation into the situation. The fourth investigation pertains to elder abuse. He stressed CSS is not a continuing care provider, not contracted by the Alberta government and the people involved were free to enter into agreements with service providers. He said this situation “shines a light on the need to look at what rules are in place to organizations who advertise themselves to provide services beyond just housing.” This is because Albertans expect organizations who provide services to vulnerable people are doing their jobs. That is why he has directed SCSS to look at licensing and accreditation options for organizations providing non-medical supports. He said it is examining options such as supporting sector-led accreditation similar to the role the Alberta Council of Disability Services plays in the disability sector. At the request of Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Health Minister Adriana LaGrange, Nixon said SCSS will be working with Alberta Health Services (AHS) when it comes to discharges and sending social workers to where they are needed. LaGrange acknowledged the situation with CSS has been fast moving. “Our government has taken some time to fully understand what has occurred,” said LaGrange. “We know that this organization provides supports for individuals, including access to housing, assistance with personal care, and providing meals.” While people can choose to purchase these supports, she pointed out AHS has provided it as an option during the discharge process. However, she said it has failed to meet the needs of some of its clients. Nixon followed up by saying his team spoke with a CSS volunteer to move people out of the Park Inn. “We have not had any contact with the rest of the leadership of content,” he said. “Not for a lack of trying, but we have not been able to.” To help with the moves, he said the volunteer identified all of the clients in the Park Inn. He did not do this by going around and banging on everyone’s doors. CSS confirmed on Sunday it would no longer receive clients from AHS. The Western Standard has also reached out to CSS. Theyd eclied comment.Smith said dozens of clients from it were being relocated, where they had been living for more than one week.Until recently, it was on a list of providers AHS staff gave to medical patients needing housing after being discharged from the hospital.