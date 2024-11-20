Alberta government looking at changes to driver’s licences, ID cards

The Alberta government confirmed opportunities to enhance the province’s driver’s licences and identification cards were being considered as it explores modernizing the motor vehicles program and system. However, Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction press secretary Brandon Aboultaif said no decision has been made on specific revisions at this time. “Timelines and cost implications will be determined as we progress,” said Aboultaif in a Wednesday statement. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said on Saturday the government would be renewing its efforts to scrap the province’s paper health cards and was thinking about adding personal health numbers to driver’s licences.At the moment, Smith said Alberta is moving towards combining health cards and driver’s licences. “We are working right now on having an integrated driver’s licence with Alberta healthcare cards,” she said to Corus Radio. The Alberta government said on Thursday it was exploring the possibility of putting citizenship as an additional identification feature on driver’s licences and ID cards as part of its plan to modernize registries. .Alberta government looking at putting citizenship on driver’s licences .Aboultaif said this proposal “is still in preliminary stages and further analysis will be required before any decisions are finalized.” “We will keep you updated as the work unfolds,” he said.