Alberta government makes Ukrainian evacuees’ driver’s licensing program permanent

The Alberta government said it will continue to support Ukrainian refugees by ensuring they have no barriers in obtaining driver’s licences. Last year, the government established a temporary one-year driver’s licence exchange program for anyone with a Ukrainian Category B or BE driver’s licence to help them seek employment and care for their families. Since the licence exchange program was successful, it will be making it permanent. “Making this licence exchange permanent is the right thing to do,” said Alberta Transportation and Economic Corridors Minister Devin Dreeshen in a Thursday press release. “Evacuees from Ukraine already have too much stress to deal with and this will remove unnecessary barriers and ensure that these newcomers can drive to work and integrate into our communities.”The Alberta government said it will allow the permanent unilateral exchange of Ukraine Class B (passenger vehicles) and BE (passenger vehicles with a trailer) driver’s licences for Class Five ones with no extra testing.If Ukrainian evacuees have valid driver’s licences, the Alberta government said they will be more likely to secure employment, access essential services and participate fully in their communities. By removing barriers to obtaining driver’s licences, Ukrainian evacuees will be able to rebuild their lives. “Facilitating the exchange of Ukrainian driver's licences for Alberta Class Five licences not only assists in the immediate resettlement process but also contributes to the long-term integration and economic success of Ukrainian evacuees in Alberta,” said Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction Minister Dale Nally. When it comes to Ukrainian driver’s licensing standards, the Alberta government pointed out they meet or exceed the province’s in most cases, particularly in driver training requirements. This move aligns with similar actions taken by most provinces in Canada. “By making the driver's licence exchange program permanent, Alberta reaffirms its commitment and compassion to Ukrainian evacuees,” said Alberta settlement services and Ukrainian evacuees parliamentary secretary Jackie Armstrong-Homeniuk. “This initiative not only facilitates integration and opportunity but also reflects our solidarity with those fleeing conflict.”The Alberta government pushed for greater control over its provincial immigration system to tackle its pressing skilled workforce shortage on March 27, emphasizing the need to integrate Ukrainian evacuees into the job market.READ MORE: Smith demands Alberta get more control over immigrants, Ukrainian refugeesAlberta Premier Danielle Smith penned a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, urging a re-evaluation of the Canadian government’s decision to limit the number of allocations for Alberta's provincial nominee program in 2024.Last week, the Canadian government notified Alberta it would receive 9,750 allocations for its provincial nominee program — the same number as in 2023 and less than the promised 10,140 for 2024.