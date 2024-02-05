Alberta government opens new office in Ottawa

The Alberta government is pursuing a stronger voice on the Canadian stage by expanding its presence in Ottawa with a new office. “This office opening could not have come at a more important time for our province,” said Premier Danielle Smith in a Monday press release. “A strong Alberta means a strong Canada, but this federal government is enacting policies that hurt both.”Smith admitted she was “very pleased that we will have a centre for advocacy and information right here within the capital city so that Alberta’s strengths and concerns are able to be more clearly and quickly communicated.”With the Alberta Ottawa Office (AOO), the government said it will continue its work to ensure it is treated as a senior partner in confederation and that the concerns of Albertans are heard by the Canadian government. It added the AOO will play a key role in promoting the province, creating stronger relationships with governments in Ottawa and across Canada, and increasing its advocacy on matters of importance to Albertans. Smith joined Alberta’s Senior Representative to Ottawa James Carpenter to celebrate the AOO's opening. Carpenter was appointed as Alberta’s senior representative to Ottawa in September. “Promoting Alberta’s interests and priorities in Ottawa is critical to securing a fair deal for Albertans,” said Carpenter. “This office will strengthen Alberta’s relationships with federal decision makers and promote Alberta as the best place to trade, invest and travel.”The office is located in Constitution Square in downtown Ottawa — blocks away from Parliament. It will support the important work being done by all ministries of the Alberta government. This comes after the Alberta Sovereignty Act (ASA) passed third reading in the legislature in 2022. READ MORE: Smith's Sovereignty Act passes Alberta LegislatureA third and final reading on the ASA was approved around 1 a.m. “It's not like Ottawa is a national government,” said Smith.