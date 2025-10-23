Alberta government outlines priorities in Throne Speech

Alberta’s government outlined its priorities for the new legislative session in the fall 2025 Throne Speech, emphasizing economic stability, resource development and the protection of individual freedoms.The speech, delivered by Lt.-Gov. Salma Lakhani, opened the second session of the 31st legislature. Premier Danielle Smith said the government is acting on the priorities of Albertans through policies aimed at strengthening health care, improving education and advancing projects that bolster Alberta’s role in Canada’s future.Lakhani said she trusted Alberta’s elected representatives to work “with diligence, compassion and mutual respect” during the session as they pursue initiatives to improve the lives of residents..The speech set out several areas of focus, including relations with the federal government and the United States. The province intends to continue defending its constitutional jurisdiction while partnering with other provinces, First Nations and industry to promote responsible natural resource development.Economic priorities include protecting Alberta’s finances from external threats such as energy price fluctuations and U.S. tariffs. The government said it would continue pursuing diversification while maintaining disciplined spending under legislated fiscal guidelines. The plan to grow the Alberta Heritage Savings Trust Fund to more than $250 billion by 2050 remains on track.