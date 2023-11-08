Alberta

Alberta government passes bill to protect against future tax hikes

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith introduced the Taxpayer Protection Amendment Act.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith introduced the Taxpayer Protection Amendment Act. Courtesy Legislative Assembly of Alberta
Loading content, please wait...
Referendum
Canadian Taxpayers Federation
Danielle Smith
Nate Horner
Kris Sims
Alberta Government
Taxes
Tax Hikes
No Tax Hike Guarantee
Alberta Taxpayer Protection Amendment Act

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news