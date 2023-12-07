Alberta

Alberta government passes Public Sector Employers Amendment Act

Alberta Treasury Board President and Finance Minister Nate Horner said MLAs should support the Public Sector Employers Amendment Act.
Alberta Treasury Board President and Finance Minister Nate Horner said MLAs should support the Public Sector Employers Amendment Act. Courtesy Legislative Assembly of Alberta
Loading content, please wait...
Alberta Ndp
Nate Horner
Alberta Government
Alberta United Conservative Party
Compensation
Nathan Cooper
Court Ellingson
Talent
Public Sector Employers Amendment Act
Public Sector Employers

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news