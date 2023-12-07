Alberta government passes Public Sector Employers Amendment Act

The Alberta government voted 45-34 to approve the Public Sector Employers Amendment Act during third reading. The vote was along party lines, with Alberta United Conservative Party MLAs voting for the Public Sector Employers Amendment Act and NDP MLAs against. “The motion is carried and so ordered,” said Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta Nathan Cooper at a Wednesday hearing. Alberta Treasury Board President and Finance Minister Nate Horner said the Public Sector Employers Amendment Act would reform current compensation models for non-union workers. “It is an inflexible, prescriptive compensation framework that’s restrained compensation with a one-size-fits-all approach for diverse public agencies,” said Horner. “It doesn’t account for competitive and changing labour market conditions and has led to many well-qualified and exceptional workers leaving and finding more competitively compensated work elsewhere.” Under the current framework, Horner said agencies have shifted compensation away from market sector norms and prescribe at 2015-2016 rates as inflationary pressures increase. He acknowledged the new model would strike a different approach and provide the Alberta government with the ability to respond to emerging circumstances. The Public Sector Employers Amendment Act would streamline and harmonize non-union compensation across the public sector. It would apply to Alberta Health Services, Covenant Health, post-secondary institutions and public agencies such as the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission, Alberta Innovates, Travel Alberta and the Workers Compensation Board. Once it is passed, he said it would enable a more flexible approach that would apply across the public sector. He added it would take time and require collaborative efforts from public agencies to develop the details. A directive would be issued at the time it is proclaimed. The directive would ensure compensation is maintained under the current rules and controls as details are finalized. Employers would be required to work with the Alberta government to develop competitive compensation plans. Plans would be reviewed and approved by government before being put in place. Horner concluded by saying it “would secure Alberta’s future as a top destination for highly-skilled workers while ensuring strong fiscal oversight.” He called for all MLAs to support it to modernize compensation plans. Alberta NDP MLA Court Ellingson (Calgary-Foothills) said he was happy to rise to speak against the Public Sector Employers Amendment Act. “One might have to ask when we’re talking about the compensation for boards and commissions again with so many of the other bills that we have talked about this evening of what the justification was,” said Ellingson. “Again, we’ve had so many of my colleagues on this side of the aisle ask when you’re out talking with your constituents, the typical Albertans, when you’re in the shops, is this something that you hear people coming to you saying ‘wow, you know what we really need to do in this province is change the compensation for people on boards and commissions.'” When Ellingson is out in his community, he said this is not what he hears people speak to him about. He said his fellow MLAs have heard a few times what matters to his constituents. Horner proposed the legislation to make it easier for public sector employers to retain and attract talent with a new, flexible compensation model on November 1. READ MORE: Horner introduces bills about tax laws, non-union compensation“This legislation is long overdue and would alleviate the challenges public sector employers have been facing for years,” he said. “Reducing barriers will help recruit and retain staff in the public sector.”