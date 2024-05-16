Alberta government passes Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act

The Alberta government voted to pass the Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act (RTRSAA). The vote was split along party lines, with the Alberta United Conservative Party MLAs voting for the RTRSAA and NDP MLAs opposing it in an unrecorded vote. “That is carried,” said Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta Angela Pitt at a Wednesday meeting. Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction Minister Dale Nally said the RTRSAA “would further entrench the work of red tape reduction in legislation, reinforcing the culture change that has occurred in government.” “This includes making changes that would legislate no net increase in regulatory requirements, ensuring our progress in reaching the one-third reduction milestone is not undone,” said Nally. “Ultimately this would mean any new requirements must be offset by a reduction in others.” Moving forward, Nally said red tape reduction will continue to focus on enabling changes within the Alberta government bringing tangible benefits and improved service delivery. He added other changes respond to requests from people and businesses. The RTRSAA will improve access to justice through digital solutions, expand innovation in the transportation sector, and support vulnerable people. Because of red tape reduction over the last few years, business leaders have said Alberta is an ideal place to invest. Hundreds of Albertans have shared their red tape reduction idea on the Alberta government’s Cut Red Tape website. Through its engagements with industry, he said it has listened to experts across industries and sectors. The Alberta government committed to reducing red tape by one-third, and it delivered. He said it is not done yet. Nally concluded by saying all MLAs should vote in favour of the RTRSAA. Alberta NDP MLA Jasvir Deol (Edmonton-Meadows) said he does not see how the RTRSAA will serve average Albertans. “I remember those comments when the previous minister was asked once bringing a similar type of omnibus bill in the house and the media asked what this bill is proposing to Albertans and the minister comments and answers he doesn’t know,” said Deol. “So after five years of that practice and looking at this bill and the ministry’s claim that red tape reduction is doing this and saving lots of money, but going through all these sections, I can see that this bill doesn’t do anything new but merely addressing the government’s own errors of not acting on time when it comes to the Mental Health Act.” While the RTRSAA implements the Mental Health Services Protection Act the NDP passed in 2018, Deol said the government did not consult with stakeholders. He accused it of providing inadequete resources to the College of Alberta Psychologists. The Alberta government brought forward the RTRSAA on April 8 to ensure it remains a leader in reducing red tape for job creation and average Albertans. READ MORE: UPDATED: Alberta government introduces bill to reduce red tape“This is our eighth red tape bill and it proves, once again, that when it comes to red tape reduction in this country, Alberta continues to lead,” said Nally. “The changes we’re proposing will help Albertans and businesses by removing barriers, supporting new ideas and helping our economy thrive.”