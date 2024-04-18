Alberta

Alberta government provides first weekly update on wildfire activity for 2024

Alberta Forestry and Parks Minister Todd Loewen said he will be hosting weekly updates about wildfires to keep Albertans informed throughout the season.
Alberta Forestry and Parks Minister Todd Loewen said he will be hosting weekly updates about wildfires to keep Albertans informed throughout the season. Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Wildfires
Environment
Ableg
Alberta Government
Todd Loewen
Firefighters
Christie Tucker
Heather Sweet
Budget 2024
Weekly Updates
Wildfire Starts

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news