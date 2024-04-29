UPDATED: Alberta government reaches deals on air tankers, night vision helicopters to fight wildfires

The Alberta government has secured contracts for two air tankers and two night vision helicopters and has pledged to spend more on the Community Fireguard Program (CFP). By spending money on this equipment and the CFP, the Alberta government said it will be able to improve its wildfire operations, allowing it to be able to better protect its communities and forests from wildfires. “Our enhanced night operations will benefit from these Budget 2024 investments,” said Alberta Forestry and Parks Minister Todd Loewen at a Monday press conference. “During the 2023 wildfire season, Alberta Wildfire piloted several programs — one of which included wildland firefighters and personnel working extended hours to combat wildfires.” Loewen said wildfire behaviour is more subdued at night, as temperatures are lower and humidity is higher. Because of the night vision helicopters, he pointed it “will allow us to carry out an increased number of nighttime helitanking operations, which is one of the ways we’re working smarter this wildfire season.” However, Loewen said the Alberta government understands its wildfire response has to include proactive measures. That is why it will be spending $14 million on the CFP. The Forest Resource Improvement Association of Alberta (FRIAA) has experienced high interest in the CFP, indicating communities are eager to be prepared this wildfire season. He encouraged communities interested in receiving this funding to contact FRIAA for more information. While Budget 2024 spends money on wildfire preparedness, he called protecting forests and communities “a shared responsibility.” He added every Albertan must do their part by maintaining awareness of current wildfire risk levels; staying updated on fire bans, advisories, and restrictions; and exercising extreme caution when outdoors. So far in 2024, Loewen said almost all wildfires burning in Alberta have been manmade. He urged people to not be that person. Loewen followed up by saying the Alberta government does not own the helicopters, as they are under contracts.“Last year we just had one, and I believe we’re the only jurisdiction in Canada that had one at all,” he said. “And this year we’ve added two more, so we now have three under contract.” At the moment, he said the Alberta government will monitor how they do and see if they will be adding more next year. The Alberta Union of Provincial Employees (AUPE) said Loewen has some explaining to do about the province’s readiness to fight wildfires. “Today, the minister said that recruiting for seasonal workers to fight wildfires finished a month or two months ago,” said AUPE Vice-President James Gault. “But on April 18, he said that 30 to 35 were being hired each week.” Gault acknowledged the two statements cannot be true. Because of this confusion, he said Albertans deserve answers to the many questions arising from the press conference. The Alberta government said in February Budget 2024 protects the environment and safeguards communities and the economy from challenges such as wildfires, floods and droughts. READ MORE: ALBERTA BUDGET 2024: Preparing for natural disasters“We have a responsible plan that will help protect Albertans and their communities from situations like natural disasters,” said Alberta Treasury Board President and Finance Minister Nate Horner. “Ensuring Alberta can continue on its path of growth and prosperity was at top of mind developing Budget 2024.”