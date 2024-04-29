Alberta

UPDATED: Alberta government reaches deals on air tankers, night vision helicopters to fight wildfires

Alberta Forestry and Parks Minister Todd Loewen announced Budget 2024 funding to enhance Alberta’s wildfire preparedness, prevention and response efforts.
Alberta Forestry and Parks Minister Todd Loewen announced Budget 2024 funding to enhance Alberta’s wildfire preparedness, prevention and response efforts.Courtesy Alberta Government/YouTube
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Wildfires
Environment
Ableg
Alberta Government
Todd Loewen
Air Tankers
Communities
Budget 2024
Night Vision Helicopters
Community Fireguard Program
James Gault

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news