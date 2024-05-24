Alberta government revokes legal title to lawyer for sexist email

The Alberta government has revoked a King’s Counsel title bestowed to Calgary lawyer Robert Allen Rakochey because of an email he sent joking about women and transgender people. Additionally, the Alberta government amended the order in council it issued with the appointments at the same time by striking out Rakochey’s name, according to a Thursday statement. Alberta Justice Minister Mickey Amery recommended the revocation. Field Law confirmed on May 16 Rakochey resigned from his job after sending an email described by it as harmful, where he referred to women as people with vaginas and insulted transgender people. He was awarded a King’s Counsel title in March because of his contributions to the legal community. However, he resigned earlier that week from Field Law. A King’s Counsel designation is an honour for lawyers who exhibit a high level of professionalism. Rakochey could not be reached for comment in time for publication.