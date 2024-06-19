Alberta government says Calgary cyclotron begins design development phase

The Alberta government said the Calgary Radiopharmaceutical Centre (CRC) has entered the design development stage, expanding access to cancer, cardiac and neurological treatments. In healthcare, the Alberta government pointed out cyclotrons are an important element. At the moment, Alberta has two cyclotrons — one at the University of Alberta South Campus and the other at the Edmonton Cross Cancer Institute. “We are proud to be building a new radiopharmaceutical centre in Calgary,” said Alberta Infrastructure Minister Peter Guthrie in a Wednesday press release. “Adding a third cyclotron to the province will mean faster testing and treatment for southern Albertans and will provide valuable support for the new Arthur JE Child Comprehensive Cancer Centre scheduled to open later this year.”Cyclotrons produce radiopharmaceutical drugs or radioactive isotopes used to diagnose and treat many diseases such as cancer, bone disease, strokes, dementia, and epilepsy. Located at the Foothills Medical Centre, this will be Calgary’s first cyclotron.The Alberta government went on to say having cyclotrons in Calgary and Edmonton will increase capacity to develop and produce next generation radiopharmaceuticals that will identify and target diseases. It added it will enable each patient to have a personalized diagnosis and treatment.It predicted the CRC will spark more research into the discovery of radiopharmaceuticals and radiotracers. This is expected to attract researchers, scientists, clinicians, and medical experts to Calgary through new opportunities to improve the treatments, outcomes, and lives of patients.Alberta Health Minister Adriana LaGrange said the government is “committed to providing world class healthcare services in modern facilities built and planned around the needs of Albertans and families.”“This facility is an exciting addition to our province as it will improve Albertans' access to state-of-the-art care, regardless of where they live,” said LaGrange. “The major improvement on the diagnosis, staging, and treatment of patients that will come as a result now, and for generations to come, is a win for all Albertans.”Construction is anticipated to begin in 2025, with substantial completion expected in 2027. The facility will meet Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission standards, enabling it to store and handle radioactive materials safely. “This new facility in Calgary will allow AHS (Alberta Health Services) to significantly increase radiopharmaceutical production, which is imperative for timely diagnosis and treatment for disease and will attract world-class research programs and ultimately, better patient care,” said AHS President and CEO Athana MentzelopoulosThis announcement comes after a record $50 million donation was made to the Calgary Cancer Centre from the Arthur JE Child Foundation in 2023. READ MORE: Calgary Cancer Centre receives largest donation in AHS history“With this historic donation from the Arthur JE Child Foundation, the Alberta Cancer Foundation (ACF) will be able to provide educational and research opportunities for those pursuing careers in the medical field and world-class cancer care for patients navigating cancer treatments,” said ACF CEO Wendy Beauchesne. “This gift will transform cancer care and research for generations of Albertans and Canadians.”