Alberta government says current feral horse population is at 'unacceptable' levels

The Alberta government has said that the current feral horse population has reached "unacceptable' levels according to the latest data.According to the province's Feral Horse Management Framework, the current population of feral horses has shot up into the classification of "population levels unacceptable and are not ecologically sustainable."The province's framework tiers the current population into the 'red zone' of Threshold Two, which calls for "immediate management action required to reduce herd size and/or density."In a survey conducted from January to March 2026, the current population of feral horses in Alberta sits at 2,072, having shot up by a significant amount from 2025, when the population sat at just 1,485.It should be noted that the government's report states that this population count should serve as a "minimum amount" and that "there may be more feral horses than those observed through the minimum count.".The government classifies a population over 1,760 as in the second threshold and requiring immediate action. The current population sits at well over 300 more horses than the limit for the second threshold..The areas with the highest population levels are the zones of Sundre, Elbow, Clearwater, and Ghost River.The reason why the government manages the population of feral horses is because they are classified as stray animals rather than native wildlife. Feral horse overpopulation also poses a risk to native wildlife and cattle herds due to potential overgrazing by the horses.According to the government's own guidelines, management action will need to be taken to prevent further growth of the feral herd.Forestry and Parks Minister Todd Loewen could not confirm if horse capture efforts were currently underway, a report from CBC states.