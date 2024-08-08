Alberta government says immigration pathway led to 380 new healthcare workers

The Alberta government said the Dedicated Healthcare Pathway (DHCP) through the provincial immigration system has successfully nominated 380 international healthcare workers since it launched in 2023. Under the DHCP, the Alberta government said nine professions were eligible, with more than 150 healthcare workers heading to communities outside of Calgary and Edmonton. “I am proud of the incredible success of the Dedicated Healthcare Pathway and very pleased to see so many experienced health professionals going to areas outside of Calgary and Edmonton,” said Alberta Immigration and Multiculturalism Minister Muhammad Yaseen in a Thursday press release. “With this program, we are increasing timely access to care for Albertans, no matter where they live.”To attract and retain healthcare workers, the Alberta government said it created the DHCP for those who have received authorization to practice in Alberta and have a job offer in the healthcare sector. Once nominated, it said people apply for permanent residence through the Canadian government as a provincial nominee.Alberta Immigration and Multiculturalism said the top four source countries were Nigeria, the Philippines, India, and Ghana. It said all other countries had less than 10 nominees this year.Alberta Health Minister Adriana LaGrange said the government is “committed to recruiting and retaining healthcare workers in Alberta by reducing barriers and improving opportunities for them.” “Through the Alberta Health Workforce Strategy, programs like the Dedicated Healthcare Pathway provide solutions for those who come to work in healthcare in our province to stay and build a life here,” said LaGrange.“We will continue to plan for the talent required to address Albertans’ existing and emerging healthcare needs.”Alberta Health Services (AHS) President and CEO Athana Mentzelopoulos said the government “has been responsive to the urgent need for more healthcare professionals, and we are grateful for the continued support and collaboration.” “The Dedicated Healthcare Pathway has made a significant impact on our ability to attract international applicants to AHS, particularly trained nurses who bring the knowledge and experience that we currently need,” said Mentzelopoulos. While labour challenges exist in all sectors, the Alberta government said the Alberta Advantage Immigration Program helps strengthen and grow the province’s economy. The Alberta government said in October it was attempting to address the growing need for healthcare professionals within the province, announcing $11 million in nurse bridging programs for internationally-educated nurses.READ MORE: UCP puts $11 million into training for international nursesThis spending will create an additional 1,221 spaces at post-secondary institutions, enabling internationally-educated nurses to complete the necessary programs for certification in Alberta.Alberta Advanced Education Minister Rajan Sawhney said the initiative will create 848 new registered nurse pathway seats and 373 new licensed practical nurse seats over the next three years.