UPDATED: Alberta government says Olivia, Noah top baby names for 2023, again

The Alberta government confirmed Olivia and Noah still reign as the top baby names in 2023. In 2023, 210 babies were named Olivia and 276 were named Noah. Olivia maintained a record-setting streak as the most popular girls' name in Alberta for the 11th year in a row and Noah remained the top pick for boys' names for a fifth consecutive year. "Congratulations to those who welcomed a new addition to their family in 2023," said Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction Minister Dale Nally in a Wednesday press release."Bringing a child into the world is a truly momentous occasion." While Olivia was the most popular girls' name, Amelia came in second place (145 babies). This was followed by Sophia (138), Charlotte (135), and Emma (133). The second most popular boys' name was Liam (181). This was followed by Oliver (178), Theodore (173), and Jack (153). In choosing names for babies, the Alberta government said parents appear to have found inspiration in a variety of places. It said some parents might have been inspired by plants such as Ivy, Rose, Juniper, Poppy, and Azalea or in nature such as Wren, River, Meadow and Flora.Other parents might have taken a literary approach with names such as Bennett, Sawyer, Juliet and Atticus or been inspired by notable names from religious texts such as Eve, Noah, Mohammed and Gabriel. As always, popular culture had an influence through famous musicians (Aretha, Lennon, Presley, and Hendrix), athletes (Beckham, Crosby and Evander), and fairytale princesses (Tiana, Jasmine, Aurora, Ariel, and Belle).Whether the names parents chose were popular or one of a kind, Nally said they "are only the beginning of the endless possibilities that lie ahead for each child.""I look forward to supporting this generation by ensuring Alberta remains a place where they can thrive," said Nally. Nally followed up by saying one baby name on the list that stood out to him was Nixon. "I've only known a couple of Nixons, and they were last names," he said. "I thought that was one of the unusual ones."