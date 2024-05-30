Alberta

Alberta government says wildfire response tactics reducing risk

Todd Loewen said the Alberta government's wildfire response techniques have been effective this season.
Todd Loewen said the Alberta government's wildfire response techniques have been effective this season. Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Wildfires
Ableg
Alberta Government
Hard Work
Todd Loewen
Christie Tucker
Wildfire Season
Alberta Wildfire
Wildfire Starts
Wildfire Response
Lightning Storms

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news