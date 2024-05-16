Alberta government says wildfire risk remains high

The Alberta government said while some areas of the province have received rain in recent weeks, wildfire danger remains elevated in other ones. At the moment, the Alberta government continues to fight the out-of-control wildfire near Fort McMurray. “Albertans that have been evacuated from their homes for seven or more days can begin applying for a one-time emergency evacuation payment,” said Alberta Forestry and Parks Minister Todd Loewen at a Thursday press conference. “Eligible evacuees will receive $1,250 per adult and an additional $500 per dependent child under 18.” Loewen pointed out Albertans who been evacuated because of an evacuation order are eligible for these payments. However, he said those who have voluntarily evacuated are ineligible. Because of the wildfire risk, Loewen said it is important Albertans take necessary precautions; stay informed on fire bans, restrictions, and advisories; and avoid activities that could lead to new manmade fires. He added wildland firefighters “continue working tirelessly to respond to and extinguish wildfires across our landscape, but these brave men and women need our help if they’re going to prevent wildfires in the days and weeks ahead.” So far, one wildfire has been confirmed as caused by lightning and more than 30,000 hectares have been impacted by wildfires. While this is an improvement over the 2023 wildfire season, he said the best step people can take is to prevent manmade wildfires before they happen. This allows firefighters to focus their efforts on natural or out-of-control wildfires. He said additional manmade wildfires place strain on resources and response capacity, so it is up to Albertans to remain vigilant over the coming weeks to protect communities and forests. Many people are gearing up for time outdoors ahead of Victoria Day. If people are going to be camping, he called for them to check the provincial park or recreation area for fire bans, restrictions, and advisories and ensure they extinguish camp or cooking fires. He said people should soak the fires, stir the coals, and repeat these actions until they are cool to touch. Above all, he asked them to never leave fires unattended. To the Fort McMurray communities evacuated because of the wildfire, Loewen said the Alberta government “is here for you during this challenging time, and we’re working hard to ensure you can return home safely and as soon as possible.” He thanked firefighters for their courage and sacrifice protecting communities and forests. Alberta Wildfire Information Unit Manager Christie Tucker said there are 44 wildfires burning in the Forest Protection Area of Alberta. “Of those now, just one is classified as out of control, five are being held, and the rest are under control,” said Tucker. “So far we’ve had 23 wildfires that burned just over as the minister said 30,000 hectares.” Tucker confirmed the wildfire near Fort McMurray did not grow overnight. However, it did move to the northwest of the Athabasca River, but it remains five-and-a-half kilometres from city limits and four-and-a-half from the highway. Loewen followed up by saying the weather conditions have helped with the firefighting on the ground. “And that’s made a big difference for us,” he said. “Obviously the evacuation itself is a determination made by the municipality.” At Alberta Wildfire, he said it provides information about the wildfire and the risks associated with it, but the municipality makes the decision on the evacuation. Alberta United Conservative Party MLA Brian Jean (Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche) said the last day has been beneficial for the city. “We’ve got a wind change that stopped the fire from heading into Prairie Creek and Grayling Terrace and Beacon Hill,” said Jean. “And last night, we got some rain.” .The wind has been blowing south, pushing the fire away from Fort McMurray. If people are not in one of the four evacuated communities, Jean said it is safe to stay. The Alberta government confirmed on Wednesday it will be taking further action to cope with the wildfire near Fort McMurray. READ MORE: Alberta government says fire ban, vehicle restriction coming to Fort McMurrayA fire ban will be in effect for the Fort McMurray and High Level Forest Area because of the wildfire effective 2 p.m. “Under a fire ban, all outdoor wood fires on public and private land are banned,” said Loewen.