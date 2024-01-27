Alberta government secures deal with Shoppers to open more pharmacy clinics

The Alberta government said it has reached a deal with Shoppers Drug Mart to have it spend $77 million on new pharmacy care clinics. “This significant investment by Shoppers Drug Mart is welcome news for all Albertans,” said Alberta Jobs, Economy and Trade Minister Matt Jones in a statement.“This expansion will support our growing economy and improve access to primary healthcare for individuals and families in our communities.”Because of deals such as this, Jones said Alberta is Canada’s economic engine. Its business-friendly policies, low corporate tax rate, and commitment to reducing red tape are making it a major destination for investments in Canada. Jones thanked Shoppers “for expanding their footprint in Alberta and for demonstrating why this province remains the best place to live, work, invest and raise a family.”Alberta Health Minister Adriana LaGrange called pharmacists “integral to the health system and the provision of high-quality care to Albertans.”“This commitment by Shoppers Drug Mart to invest in primary care in Alberta communities aligns with our government’s efforts to refocus the province’s health system,” said LaGrange. “These pharmacy care clinics are an innovative way to offer Albertans convenient and easily accessible care in their community.”Additionally, LaGrange said she appreciates Shoppers’ commitment to supporting Albertans, providing them greater access to care when and where they need it. The Alberta government said in April pharmacies in hospitals, cancer centres and other healthcare facilities will be upgraded to improve the safety of patients and staff.READ MORE: UCP government spending in hospital pharmacy upgradesThrough Budget 2023, the Alberta government will spend $54 million over three years to renovate and upgrade 33 pharmacies at 20 sites in 11 communities. “The Alberta government is committed to making sure all patients and staff interacting with hospital pharmacies feel safe,” said former Alberta health minister Jason Copping.