Alberta government spends $2.27 million on film, TV industry

The Alberta government said it will be rolling out the red carpet for the province's film and television industry by spending $2.27 million on it. When it comes to the film and TV industry, the Alberta government said the three grant streams under the Alberta Made Screen Industries Program (AMSIP) support local filmmakers, studios, and smaller budget productions that often serve as training grounds for emerging talent. "The province's film and TV industry has impressive momentum, and Alberta's government wants to keep that momentum going," said Alberta Arts, Culture, and Status of Women Minister Tanya Fir in a Wednesday press release. "Through these grants, Alberta's government is ensuring the province has the skilled workforce and production studios needed to attract and retain small and large film and TV productions."Since January, the Alberta government said the Alberta Made Production Grant (AMPG) has allocated close to $1 million in funding supporting 11 productions. For every dollar from the AMPG, it said the industry generates four dollars back to Alberta. It said it is committed to helping film and TV production by spending $90,000 over two years on the Calgary International Film Festival (CIFF) for 2024 and 2025. The CIFF is the largest film festival in Alberta and helps tell the province's stories on the world stage, including by enabling films to qualify for the Academy Awards. CIFF Acting Executive Director Katherine Penhale said it "has always emphasized promoting content made in Alberta and made by Albertans." "The government's support as we embark on our 25th anniversary festival is critical to ensuring we can continue to act as the single largest public-facing champion of the Alberta screen industry as the festival evolves to adapt to a changing venue landscape," said Penhale."Like the Alberta government, our support of the screen industries goes beyond just exhibiting films — CIFF's Industry Week offers programming for new and experienced screen industry professionals, including workshops, panels, and networking events to foster talent and open doors."In 2024, the Alberta government said 62 projects were approved for close to $1 million through the Project/Script Development Grant (PSDG). It said 24 post-production companies received a combined total of more than $181,000 through the Post-Production, Visual Effects, and Digital Animation Grant. Snapshot Studios Inc. President Laura O'Grady thanked Fir, Alberta Film, and the government for their continued support for the film and TV industry. "These grant programs have been vital to the development and creation of our Alberta-made films; projects that have helped train and support local talent while bringing new investment to our communities," said O'Grady.