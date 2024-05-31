Alberta

UPDATED: Alberta government spends $35 million on recovery community in Grande Prairie

Alberta Mental Health and Addictions Minister Dan Williams joined northern Alberta leaders to announce construction of a multi-million dollar treatment facility in Grande Prairie.
Alberta Mental Health and Addictions Minister Dan Williams joined northern Alberta leaders to announce construction of a multi-million dollar treatment facility in Grande Prairie. Courtesy Alberta Government/YouTube
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Ableg
Funding
Alberta Government
Peter Guthrie
Nolan Dyck
Recovery
Dan Williams
Addictions
Alberta Municipalities Spring 2024 Municipal Leaders Caucus
Grande Prairie Recovery Community
Alberta Recovery Model

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news