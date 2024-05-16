Alberta government spends $50.5 million on water intakes in Industrial Heartland

The Alberta government will be spending $50.5 million over the next five years to help build three new water intake facilities in the Designated Industrial Zone (DIZ) in Alberta’s Industrial Heartland (AIH), the Western Standard has learned. No new water intakes have been developed in AIH for more than one decade, but demand by industry has grown. By spending money on water intake facilities, the Alberta government said they will create jobs, grow the petrochemical industry, reduce global emissions, and diversify the economy. “The future of energy, technology, petrochemical innovation, and economic growth is happening in Alberta’s Industrial Heartland and the Designated Industrial Zone,” said Alberta Environment and Protected Areas Minister Rebecca Schulz.“Water is critical for industry and businesses, and the area needs new facilities to keep growing.” Schulz said this spending “will help attract world-leading industrial projects to the Industrial Heartland and ensure we have the infrastructure in place to support them.”In 2022, the Alberta government said it launched the DIZ in AIH to streamline regulatory approvals, support infrastructure development, and maintain environmental standards. It added it is helping to attract major new projects, including Dow’s Path2Zero facility and Air Products’ Net-Zero Hydrogen Energy Complex.Industries in the area need access to processed water to operate. When the availability of processed water is uncertain, it can drive up costs and hinder new investment opportunities for industries, such as for new petrochemical, hydrogen and ammonia projects. The Alberta government went on to say the new funding will help municipalities in AIH construct up to three new water intake facilities and related infrastructure. It said the new water intakes will improve water access for industrial purposes to all districts in it. As part of the DIZ, environmental protection and management measures are in place, including the Air Emissions Requirement Policy, enhanced guidance for air modelling, and the Water Quality Management Program. The water intakes will be located in Lamont, Strathcona, and Sturgeon County, with the Alberta government covering up to 30% of the construction and associated infrastructure costs for them. The Alberta government said the DIZ has the potential to attract billions of dollars in capital investment and support thousands of jobs by 2030. This is because it continues to sustain clear regulatory frameworks, streamlined procedures, and investment-friendly policies to attract and retain businesses. It said building up the DIZ is a transformative project in Alberta’s future. By harnessing its potential, it said it will drive economic growth, stimulate innovation, and create a more prosperous province now and for future generations.The Alberta United Conservative Party said in 2023 it believes an NDP government run by leader Rachel Notley will hurt AIH. READ MORE: UCP says Alberta’s Industrial Heartland under threat with NDP tax hikesWhile it was prospering, the Alberta UCP warned Notley’s 38% tax hike on corporations would be a direct threat to its jobs, investment, diversification, and growth. “The Industrial Heartland is Canada’s largest hydrocarbon processing region and is a large contributor to the diversification of Alberta’s economy and environmental leadership,” said the UCP.