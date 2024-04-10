Alberta government tables bill to defend provincial priorities

The Alberta government will be staying on the offensive in its jurisdictional battles with the Canadian government. Because of recent Canadian government actions, the Alberta government has introduced legislation requiring provincial entities to obtain approval before entering, amending, extending or renewing agreements between them. “It is not unreasonable for Alberta to demand fairness from Ottawa,” said Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in a Wednesday press release. “They have shown time and again that they will put ideology before practicality, which hurts Alberta families and our economy.” Smith said the Alberta government is “not going to apologize for continuing to stand up for Albertans so we get the best deal possible.” Since the Canadian government refuses to acknowledge the negative impacts of its overreach, she said it is putting in additional measures to protect provincial jurisdiction, ensure it receives its fair share of federal funding and have it spent on proper priorities. The Alberta government said the introduction of the Provincial Priorities Act (PPA) will support it in pushing back against the Canadian government’s ongoing overreach into provincial jurisdiction. It added it will ensure federal funding is aligned with provincial priorities rather than with priorities contrary to them. Under the PPA, agreements between the Canadian government and provincial entities that have not received provincial approval would become invalid.For example, the Alberta government said the Canadian government’s push towards electric buses in cities such as Calgary does not acknowledge evidence of their effectiveness during harsh Alberta winters. It said it believes these funds allocated for electric buses would be better spent on priorities such as strengthening economic corridors with improved roads and commuter rail or advancing its hydrogen strategy as an alternative clean energy source for transportation. If passed, the PPA would support the Alberta government in getting its fair share of funding when it comes to roads, infrastructure, housing and other priorities. Nowhere is this more apparent than in housing. In summer 2023, Alberta received 2.5% of the total $1.5 billion in federal housing funds, despite having 12% of Canada’s population and the fastest population growth. The PPA would work to prevent taxpayer dollars being wasted on duplicative programs such as pharmacare and dental care when Alberta wants envelope funding to expand existing ones in these areas. At the moment, the Government Organization Act requires intergovernmental agreements to be approved by Smith for Alberta government departments and some public agencies such as Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis; Alberta Securities Commission; and Travel Alberta.This requirement does not extend to all Alberta public agencies or public sector organizations such as municipalities, post-secondary institutions, school boards and health entities, which has created gaps that could result in federal agreements contradicting provincial priorities and spending. By introducing the PPA, the Alberta government is working to close those gaps. Under it, provincial entities include Alberta public agencies and Crown-controlled organizations, post-secondary institutions, school boards, regional health authorities, Covenant Health, municipal authorities and housing management bodies. Alberta Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver said for years the Canadian government “has been imposing its agenda on Alberta taxpayers through direct funding agreements with cities and other provincial organizations.” “Not only does Alberta not receive its per capita share of federal taxpayer dollars, the money we do receive is often directed towards initiatives that don’t align with Alberta’s priorities,” said McIver. “Albertans from all corners of the province expect our federal share of taxes for roads, infrastructure, housing and other priorities — not federal government political pet projects and programs in select communities.”Quebec is the only other province or territory with similar legislation requiring provincial approval of intergovernmental agreements between a broad scope of public sector organizations and the Canadian government. During a federal-provincial-territorial meeting in November, premiers demanded it work with them, not around them, when it came to agreements with municipalities.The Alberta Sovereignty Act (ASA) has passed third reading in the legislature in 2022. READ MORE: Smith's Sovereignty Act passes Alberta LegislatureA third reading on the ASA was approved around 1 a.m.“It's not like Ottawa is a national government,” said Smith.