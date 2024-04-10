Alberta

Alberta government tables bill to defend provincial priorities

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith highlighted the importance of carbon neutrality projects.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith highlighted the importance of carbon neutrality projects. Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Cdnpoli
Danielle Smith
Canadian Government
Ableg
Funding
Alberta Government
Third Reading
Alberta Sovereignty Act
Approvals
Ric Mciver
Provincial Priorities Act
Provincial Entities

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news