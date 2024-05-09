Alberta government to change fixed election date, says natural disasters worse in spring

The Alberta government is planning to move its fixed election date from May to October — one year after wildfires forced the evacuation of about 30,000 people as parties battled it out during the election. Alberta Public Safety and Emergency Services Minister Mike Ellis said in a Thursday interview with the Globe and Mail the change is needed because of the number of spring natural disasters over the years. This includes the Slave Lake fire in 2011, the Calgary flood in 2013, the Fort McMurray fire in 2016, and the drought parts of Alberta are facing now. “These natural disasters, they’re occurring more and more frequently, especially during the spring months,” said Ellis. Ellis said it would be almost negligent to plan another spring election going forward. The change will be outlined in the Emergency Statutes Amendment Act (ESAA), which will be introduced on Thursday. The ESAA would amend the Election Act to state provincial elections would be held the third Monday in October every four years instead of the last Monday in May. By changing the date, he said it will decrease the likelihood any cabinet minister in any government would face the conflict of having to address natural disasters during a campaign. While some people will view the change as an acknowledgement of the effects of climate change, he pointed at other factors in last year’s record wildfire season. “Climate change is a factor, and we always have to be cognizant of that,” he said. “But the reality is, from a wildfire perspective, 67% were caused by negligence.” Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has spoken about her government reducing greenhouse gas emissions, but does not use the words climate change when discussing the litany of fires, floods, and droughts that have hit the province in recent years. The change would apply to the next provincial election in 2027 and beyond. It is unlikely to be controversial. Many other provinces have their elections in the fall, and Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley has said the 2023 election was upended by wildfires. Smith said in 2023 after reviewing Alberta’s current situation with the wildfires, she was declaring a provincial state of emergency.READ MORE: UPDATED: Smith declares provincial state of emergency in Alberta because of wildfires“We've declared a provincial state of emergency to protect the safety, health and welfare of Albertans,” said Smith. “Under the Emergency Management Act, a declaration gives the government greater powers to run situations.”