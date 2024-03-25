Alberta government to dedicate bridges to murdered Edmonton police officers

The legacy of deceased Edmonton Police Service (EPS) officers Const. Travis Jordan and Const. Brett Ryan will continue to live on. The Alberta government will be renaming two bridges crossing the North Saskatchewan River in Edmonton in honour of Jordan and Ryan. “The naming of these bridges is not merely a symbolic gesture,” said Alberta Transportation and Economic Corridors Minister Devin Dreeshen at a Monday press conference. “It is a testament to the enduring legacy of these two brave men.” While Jordan and Ryan died, Dreeshen said people will never forget their courage and names. As Edmontonians cross these bridges every day, Dreeshen said he hopes it “serves as a reminder of the lasting impact and the ultimate sacrifice by these two heroes.” On Southwest Anthony Henday Drive, the eastbound bridge will be changed to the Const. Travis Jordan Memorial Bridge. The westbound bridge will be renamed the Const. Brett Ryan Memorial Bridge. By renaming the bridges, Dreeshen said it signifies the deep respect people have for them for giving their lives while protecting Edmonton. Alberta Public Safety and Emergency Services Minister Mike Ellis said he was honoured to be commemorating Jordan and Ryan, as they embodied the essence of service and dedication. “On March 16, 2023, tragedy struck in Alberta when these two courageous Edmonton Police Service officers were taken from us all too soon,” said Ellis. “A day in which will live forever and will certainly be etched in my mind and marked in our collective memories.” In the line of duty, Ellis said they “confronted danger with firm resolve, demonstrating remarkable valour and selflessness.” He added their commitment to serving Edmonton was unwavering until they died. EPS Chief Dale McFee acknowledged it was humbled to have this honour bestowed on Jordan and Ryan from the Alberta government. “This tribute to Travis and Brett’s legacy is more than just a name on a bridge,” said McFee. “It’s a tangible reminder of what they stood for.” McFee said they embodied what every police officer wants to be. This is because they dedicated themselves until the last call. Dreeshen followed up by saying the Alberta government spoke with EPS around the anniversary of Jordan’s and Ryan’s deaths and thought it would be appropriate way to honour them. “But the official government process is through Minister [Tanya] Fir’s office,” he said. “She has a detailed naming list and procedures of how properly to name bridges or buildings in the province of Alberta.” However, he said this was a plan it wanted to expedite and get them named as close as possible to the anniversaries of their deaths. Jordan and Ryan were attacked by surprise, shot, and killed after responding to a domestic dispute in 2023. READ MORE: UPDATED: Two EPS officers ambushed, shot to death by teenage killer who took his own lifeThe shooter was 16 years old. The boy shot his mother in the same incident, leaving her fighting for her life.McFee said they were approaching a suite after being called to a family dispute at about 12:47 a.m. He said they were fired upon before they had a chance to draw their weapons.