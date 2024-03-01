Alberta government to fund new schools in growing communities

The Alberta government will be spending $381 million in Budget 2024 to move 43 school projects forward. “Twenty-eight of these projects will be new schools in our fastest-growing communities,” said Alberta Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides at a Friday press conference. “Of the 35,000 new spaces that will be created under this plan, over 80% of those spaces will be in Calgary and Edmonton.” For the Calgary Metropolitan Area, Nicolaides said 18 new schools are on their way to add 16,000 new student spaces. He added Rocky View School Division (RVSD) will receive full construction funding for two new kindergarten to Grade 8 schools in Airdrie and one new school in Cochrane. Moreover, he said RVSD will be given design funding for a high school in Airdrie and one new K to 9 school in Chestermere. With the Calgary Board of Education (CBE), he said it will receive new construction funding for an elementary school in Evanston and for the modernization of the Annie Gale School. He acknowledged design funding for a new school in Cornerstone and another one in Redstone is being provided. The CBE will receive planning funding for a junior high school in Saddle Ridge. When it comes to the Calgary Catholic School District (CCSD), it will receive full funding for a new high school in Rangeview and a new K-to-9 one in Chestermere. CCSD will be receiving design funding for an elementary school in Redstone and a high school on Calgary's west side. Foothills School Division will receive new design funding for a new high school in Okotoks. Board School Francosud will receive design and planning funding for new elementary schools in northern Calgary. For the Edmonton Metropolitan Area, Nicolaides said 13 new schools are on their way to create 12,500 new spaces. He said Edmonton Public Schools will receive construction funding for a new high school in Glenridding Heights and design funding for a new elementary school in the same area, one in Rosenthal and a junior high in McConnachie. Additionally, he said it will receive planning funding for replacements to Delton School and Spruce Avenue School. With Edmonton Catholic Schools (ECS), he said it will receive full construction funding for a new K-to-9 school in Crystallina Nera, one in Hays Ridge, another in Heritage Valley and a replacement in Rundle. He said ECS will receive money for a new K-to-9 school in Laurel and an addition in River’s Edge. Black Gold School Division will receive full construction funding to modernize the Corinthia Park School in Leduc. Outside of Calgary and Edmonton, Nicolaides said 6,500 spaces will be created, with more details about these projects coming soon. By spending money on schools, he said students across Alberta “will continue to receive a world-class education.” Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said the government “is investing in a bright future for our children with new and modernized schools and enhanced learning supports for students of all abilities.” “In this year’s budget, we continue to invest in our education system and that means additional funding to improve and expand education infrastructure so that students, teachers and communities benefit from new, modernized and well-maintained schools and classrooms,” said Smith. “Our responsible plan means looking at the top provincial priorities in the fastest-growing areas in the communities where they are needed most.” The Alberta government will be spending $2.1 billion over three years to build and modernize schools, construct modular classrooms and support the expansions of charter schools. Because this spending is significant, Smith said she is proud to do it. Alberta Infrastructure Minister Peter Guthrie said this spending will ensure students have access to the facilities they deserve. “Infrastructure projects such as the 44 newly-approved schools in Budget 2024 and the almost 100 now ongoing across the province support jobs and enhance our communities,” said Guthrie. “We know Alberta has seen significant growth and it’s our priority to get students into classrooms as quickly as possible.” While the Alberta government will be spending money on schools across the province, Guthrie said he was thrilled four were in his constituency. He joked about pumping the tires on these schools. Nicolaides followed up by saying the Alberta government supports school choice. “That’s something our government firmly believes in,” he said. “We want to make sure there is funding available to a variety of different educational partners and providers be they private schools, charter schools, and/or others to ensure that they can deliver programming as well.” That being said, it has increased operating funds to public school divisions by 4.4%. He pointed out spending is calculated based on projections from school boards about future enrolment needs. The Alberta government said on Thursday Budget 2024 will help students by building and modernizing schools, adding learning supports for students and funding post-secondary programs to build a skilled workforce. READ MORE: ALBERTA BUDGET 2024: Billions to be spent enhancing schools, learning supports“The Alberta Advantage is back and booming and people from across Canada and around the world are once again flocking to our incredible province,” said Nicolaides. “This of course puts added pressures on our schools and our government is ready to help.”