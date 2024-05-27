UPDATED: Alberta government to give $5 million to child sexual abuse charity

The Alberta government will be providing $5 million to Little Warriors over the next three years to what it says will support the healing journeys of children and youth who have survived sexual violence. By supporting Little Warriors, the Alberta government said it will ensure more children, youth, and families can access its trauma-informed, evidence-based treatment programs. Through this spending, it predicted survivors will be able to address their mental, emotional, and physical well-being so they can heal and survive. “It’s troubling that any child experiences sexual abuse, but it should not define the rest of their lives,” said Alberta Children and Family Services Minister Searle Turton in a Monday press release. “I’m so grateful for Little Warriors and their courageous efforts to help Alberta’s young survivors overcome their trauma and regain their self-esteem.”The Alberta government said the Little Warriors Be Brave Ranch in the Sherwood Park area is the first and only treatment facility of its kind in Canada. It added the Be Brave Ranch offers a number of activities through a camp-like setting, including group and individual therapy, nature walks, physical activity, art, sensory and animal therapy, and daily mindful movement.When survivors first arrive, they choose a handmade quilt often adorned with notes of encouragement from the person who made them. Recent graduates of the program write letters to new clients — a sentiment children and youth came up with themselves.“When children and youth first arrive at the Be Brave Ranch, their heads are down, but by the time they leave, they’re standing tall,” said Little Warriors CEO Jennifer Martin. “The province’s investment will help Little Warriors continue to deliver real results for young survivors.”Little Warriors offers education initiatives, including online programs to help children and youth learn about boundaries, consent, and self-care and prevention workshops aimed at helping adults prevent and respond to child sexual abuse. It spends $100,000 per year on research into the best supports for survivors and have published nine research papers to date.Little Warriors Be Brave Ranch Clinical Director Wanda Polzin Holman said through trauma-informed treatment, it is “consistently seeing clinical improvements in PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), depression, anxiety, and functioning.” “We’re grateful this funding will allow us to serve more children and caregivers with evidence-informed treatment that changes life trajectories,” said Polzin Holman. Turton followed up by saying after having conversations with Little Warriors, the Alberta government “looked at what it would take to provide a safe place for children to receive the care that they have.” “I know that there’s always conversations about more funding, but in this case, I think the funds will be put to well use,” he said. “I know Little Warriors has a long proven track record in terms of providing services to vulnerable children.” Over the next three years, he said he looks forward to seeing the metrics and ensuring Albertans are being served with these funds. He acknowledged there will be incredible success stories about children receiving care and help to continue on their healing journeys.The Western Standard learned on April 30 the Alberta government would be spending $10 million on sexual assault centres to what it says will support survivors in their healing journeys. READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Alberta government to spend $10 million on sexual assault centresThis announcement came as the Alberta government marked Sexual Violence Awareness Month, which was intended to raise awareness, challenge attitudes, and promote consent. The Alberta government said sexual violence is a serious problem in the province, as 1.8 million Albertans have experienced some form of it in their lifetime. “Too many Albertans are faced with the traumatic impacts of sexual violence,” said Turton.