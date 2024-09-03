Alberta government to introduce legislation this fall about opt-in sex education

The Alberta government confirmed it would be bringing forward legislation this fall that would mandate parents have an opt-in system rather than opt-out one for sex education for their children. Alberta Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides said in a Tuesday statement to The Canadian Press parents, teachers, superintendents, and school boards are being consulted. “We intend to propose legislation this fall and will continue to consult with stakeholders throughout the implementation of these policies,” said Nicolaides to The Canadian Press. While the details of the legislation are unclear, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said in February parents would be required to opt their children in to every sex ed lesson. When it comes to outside resources or presentations, Smith said they will have to be approved by Alberta Education. Alberta Teachers’ Association President Jason Schilling said many questions remain after a spring consultation about the legislation. At the moment, Schilling said sex ed is taught using materials vetted by Alberta Health Services and allows parents to opt their children out of it. “I don’t necessarily understand what was broken that needs to be fixed,” said Schilling to The Canadian Press. “When we pressed government, there was no real understanding of what this will look like.”In addition to Schilling's concerns, the public school boards in Edmonton and Calgary have indicated they are seeking additional details from the Alberta government. “Requiring parents to opt in does not serve to add any additional parental control,” said Edmonton Public Schools Chair Julie Kusiek. Kusiek said sex ed is factual and age appropriate, and an opt-in system would create more red tape for schools. Alberta NDP MLA Amanda Chapman (Calgary-Beddington) said the government’s plan will form information barriers and turn people’s attention away from addressing problems such as underfunded schools and overcrowded classrooms. While the Alberta government wants to end the opt-out model, Chapman said it is working fine. “We haven’t seen complaints from parents about that,” said Chapman to The Canadian Press. “I’m not entirely sure what the motivation would have been.”The Alberta government’s fall legislative sitting will kick off in late October. Before the fall legislative sitting kicks off, she said Smith needs to reveal who was consulted and how the legislation will help children. If the proposal goes ahead, Schilling said students could be barred from learning important information as Alberta faces high sexually transmitted infection (STI) rates. Alberta government data shows gonorrhea cases went from 1,247 in the first quarter of 2022 to 1,334 in the same period in 2024. Chlamydia cases increased from 4,030 in 2022 to 4,234 in 2024. SafeLink Alberta Executive Director Katie Ayres said poor sex ed could be behind the increase in STIs. Ayres said there have been plenty of changes about the topics covered in sex ed. In response, Ayres suggested the solution might start at home. “If it’s just a reiteration of what’s been covered in school, then that’s great,” she said to The Canadian Press. “But chances are parents will bring up some things that kids have not heard.”This ordeal comes after Smith said in January changing genders is a decision that should be reserved for adults. READ MORE: WATCH: Smith says Alberta government to restrict gender transitions in minors“Making permanent and irreversible decisions regarding one’s biological sex while still a youth can severely limit that child’s choices in the future,” she said. “Prematurely encouraging or enabling children to alter their very biology or natural growth no matter how well-intentioned or sincere poses as a risk to that child’s future that I, as premier, am not comfortable with permitting in our province.”.This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.