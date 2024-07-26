Alberta

Alberta government to match Canadian Red Cross donations for Jasper wildfire

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said media during her time when she was starting off in it was about fairness, accuracy, and balance.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said media during her time when she was starting off in it was about fairness, accuracy, and balance.Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Wildfires
Danielle Smith
Fire
Ableg
City Of Edmonton
Alberta Government
Recovery
Donations
Jasper
Canadian Red Cross
Lodge

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news