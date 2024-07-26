Alberta government to match Canadian Red Cross donations for Jasper wildfire

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said many people across Alberta and Canada want to contribute to recovery efforts in Jasper and across the province amid the wildfires. In response, Smith said the Alberta government “stands firmly behind the Jasper community and that’s why we will match these individual contributions to the Red Cross as well.”“You can donate now at redcross.ca,” tweeted Smith on Friday..The Canadian Red Cross (CRC) said it was working closely with municipal and provincial governments and indigenous leadership to support people, families, and communities affected by the wildfires. “At the request of the City of Edmonton, the Canadian Red Cross is registering those impacted by the wildfires in Jasper in Edmonton to provide reception and information services, emergency accommodation, personal services, emotional support, and referrals to other resources available in the community,” said the CRC. “Those impacted by the wildfires in Jasper can access services at the Kennedale Site, Building #2, located at 12814-58 St., Edmonton.”It said it has deployed emergency supplies to Edmonton to support affected people. This includes N95 masks, blankets, pillows, teddy bears for children, and hygiene kits.The CRC encouraged people impacted by wildfires in Jasper to register online or by calling 1 (800) 863-6582 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. In-person registration can be completed at the Kennedale Site, Building #2. When registering, people will be asked basic information about them and their household such as their names, dates of birth, email addresses, and home addresses.“Registration with the Red Cross ensures people can be contacted while away from home and can be reached with information on Red Cross services and assistance that may become available to them during this difficult time,” said the CRC. Jasper caught on fire on Wednesday, with a popular lodge and many other buildings in the town up in flames.READ MORE: UPDATED: Town of Jasper ablaze, fire reaches historic Park Lodge, military on the wayParks Canada Incident Commander Katie Ellsworth and Municipality of Jasper Incident Commander Christine Nadon confirmed parts of the southern wildfire in Jasper National Park have found their way into the town’s limits. “At just before 6 p.m. this evening, portions of the South Fire in Jasper National Park reached the outskirts of the Jasper townsite after being driven by strong winds gusts from the south and southeast,” said Ellsworth and Nadon.