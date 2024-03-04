Alberta

Alberta government to protect communities from droughts, floods

Alberta Environment and Protected Areas Minister Rebecca Schulz and Treasury Board President and Finance Minister Nate Horner announced a new program to fund drought and flood protection projects.
Alberta Environment and Protected Areas Minister Rebecca Schulz and Treasury Board President and Finance Minister Nate Horner announced a new program to fund drought and flood protection projects. Courtesy Alberta Government/YouTube
Loading content, please wait...
Nate Horner
Rebecca Schulz
Alberta Government
Grants
Pincher Creek
Natural Disasters
Infrastructure
Budget 2024
Drought And Flood Protection Program
Alberta Community Resilience Program

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news