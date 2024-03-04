Alberta government to protect communities from droughts, floods

The Alberta government has launched the Drought and Flood Protection Program (DAFPP) to help communities build the infrastructure they need to keep people safe. “We’re doing this through local grants, because we know that needs differ from region to region and town to town,” said Alberta Environment and Protected Areas Minister Rebecca Schulz at a Monday press conference. “For example, we saw in early February the ongoing struggles communities face when it comes to drought and water shortages.” In Pincher Creek, Schulz said Alberta Environment and Protected Areas has been working with it to address an issue that has lasted for far too long when it comes to accessing water during dry conditions. She added the DAFPP will help communities such as Pincher Creek build new water infrastructure to meet their needs for the long term. The DAFPP is modelled after the Alberta Community Resilience Program (ACRP). The Alberta government is spending $125 million on it because it wants many projects to receive the green light. She admitted it “is about funding the lifesaving infrastructure needed to protect Alberta communities for years to come.” More than that, she said this is about people. It is about relocating water intake to ensure people have access to water. Additionally, it is about creating new flood barriers so bridges do not wash out and basements remain dry. With the DAFPP, Schulz said it will protect families and communities and prepare Alberta for whatever comes in the years ahead. While it will not open until later this year, she anticipated applications to begin rolling in soon. Alberta Treasury Board President and Finance Minister Nate Horner said Budget 2024 safeguards communities and the economy from potential natural disasters. “Budget 2024 isn’t just a budget for today,” said Horner. “It’s a budget for tomorrow and it takes into consideration events and challenges we can’t always predict or expect.” That includes wildfires, droughts and floods — some of which have happened before and others are increasing. He said Budget 2024 will spend money on infrastructure to ensure Albertans are ready for natural disasters. Schulz followed up by saying the DAFPP is similar to the ACRP. “We’ve just expanded some of the eligibility criteria,” she said. “This essentially will allow local communities across the province to apply for funding for infrastructure whether that be for drought protection or mitigation or flood protection and mitigation.” The criteria will be found on the Alberta government’s website. Once it rolls out, she said it will reach out to municipalities about it. The Alberta government said on Thursday Budget 2024 protects the environment and safeguards communities and the economy from natural disasters such as wildfires, floods and droughts. READ MORE: ALBERTA BUDGET 2024: Preparing for natural disasters“We have a responsible plan that will help protect Albertans and their communities from situations like natural disasters,” said Horner. “Ensuring Alberta can continue on its path of growth and prosperity was at top of mind developing Budget 2024.”