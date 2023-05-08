Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is offering a $3,500 one-time emergency financial assistance payment for a family of four who have been evacuated because of wildfires.
And Smith made a plea for people in the private sector who are properly trained to volunteer to help battle fires.
Smith said the province has requested an additional 1,000 firefighters from other provinces.
Starting May 9 at 9 a.m., any Albertan who has evacuated under mandatory order for seven consecutive days or more can apply for a one-time emergency evacuation payment to help during this difficult time.
Eligible evacuees will receive $1,250 per adult and an additional $500 per dependent child under 18 years. This means that an evacuated family of four will receive $3,500.
"Funds can take up to 24 hours to flow into accounts and will be disbursed via e-transfer. Evacuees who are unable to receive an e-transfer or who cannot apply online can contact 310-4455 for assistance and to make alternate payment arrangements," the government said.
"Government ministries are working closely with First Nation and Métis communities to ensure supports are provided directly where appropriate."
Emergency responders continue working around the clock to keep people safe and reduce the threat to homes and infrastructure.
The UCP government said Emergency Management Cabinet Committee continues to meet regularly to respond to the current wildfire situation across the province. Cabinet continues to have decision-making abilities and will make decisions as needed to deal with this emergency situation.
The most up-to-date evacuation information is available at alberta.ca/emergency, Alberta Emergency Alert or by downloading the Alberta Emergency Alert mobile app, which immediately pushes all alerts out to subscribers. Albertans seeking information or supports can call 310-4455.
"I would like to make a call out to anyone who is trained and qualified in firefighting who would like to be and would be willing to volunteer if you work for a private sector company. If you are firefighting qualified, and you are willing to lend a helping hand, please email emergency support. offers@gmail.ab," Smith said.
"Government officials will assess your qualifications and let you know how you can help play a role in responding to this unprecedented fire season."
There are currently 98 wildfires burning in Alberta and 27 of those are considered out of control.
