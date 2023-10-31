Alberta Mental Health and Addictions Minister Dan Williams announced he will introduce legislation to further strengthen the province's position in recovering opioid-related healthcare costs.
Alberta Mental Health and Addictions Minister Dan Williams announced he will introduce legislation to further strengthen the province's position in recovering opioid-related healthcare costs.Courtesy Alberta Government/YouTube
Alberta

UPDATED: Alberta government to recover costs from opioid crisis

Loading content, please wait...
Pierre Poilievre
Alberta Government
Class Action Lawsuit
Costs
Dan Williams
Amendments
Opioids
Opioid Crisis
Big Pharma
Opioid Damages and Health Care Costs Recovery Amendment Act

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news