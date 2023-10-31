UPDATED: Alberta government to recover costs from opioid crisis

The Alberta government has introduced legislation that would ensure people who contributed to creating the opioid crisis are held responsible. “Today’s addiction crisis stems from the actions of opioid manufacturers, distributors and their consultants who sought to sell as much of these dangerous drugs as possible for their own profit,” said Alberta Mental Health and Addictions Minister Dan Williams in a Tuesday press release. “Their actions have resulted in billions of dollars of costs to Albertans, not to mention the devastating pain it has caused families and individuals suffering and dying from the deadly disease of addiction.” The opioid crisis began decades ago after high rates of opioid prescribing and dispensing became common across North America. Opioid manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors misrepresented the harmful effects and addictive nature of opioids, leading to increased rates of addiction, thousands of lives lost and substantial costs to Alberta’s healthcare system. If passed, the Alberta government said the Opioid Damages and Health Care Costs Recovery Amendment Act, 2023, will strengthen its position in current class action lawsuits to recover opioid-related healthcare costs and other damages. It said it will spend any future damages awarded back to it into supports for people with mental illnesses and addictions. During the fall 2019 legislative session, Alberta MLAs unanimously passed the Opioid Damages and Health Care Costs Recovery Act, 2019. The passing of this legislation supported Alberta’s participation in a national class action lawsuit against Big Pharma. Amendments within the updated legislation include adding consultants to it to provide a case against people who offered advisory services to opioid manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors. It has updated active ingredient in the definition of opioid product to provide more clarity that they are related. It will amend the market share formula to distinguish between the market share of manufacturers and those of wholesalers and distributors to calculate damages more accurately if awarded. The Alberta government acknowledged the proposed amendments align with the original legislation passed in 2019 and provide updates to best position it in any legal proceedings.“We are committed to holding those responsible for starting this crisis accountable and believe it should be done with full support from the legislative assembly,” said Williams. Williams followed up by saying it is "deeply Canadian and Albertan to care for your neighbours, your family members, those in the community." "Whether you know them personally or not, every single Albertan who is suffering from addiction has an incredibly compelling story and can be wonderful sisters and brothers and family members and community members and volunteers," he said. "Again, recovery is possible." When he meets with recovered drug addicts, he said he is filled with hope. This is because they are his personal inspiration. Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said in March his government would initiate a lawsuit against Big Pharma and its consultants for their role in the opioid crisis. READ MORE: Poilievre pledges to sue Big Pharma for opioid epidemic“The opioid epidemic has ravaged our communities, destroyed lives, and devastated families,” said Poilievre. “We must demand justice for the victims of addiction.”