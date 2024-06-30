Alberta government to reopen legislature’s fountains for Canada Day

The Alberta government confirmed construction of Phase One of the $20-million redevelopment of the legislature’s grounds is wrapping up and will reopen the fountain area and pool on Monday. With the new fountain area and pool, the Alberta government said they are safer and more accessible than before, allowing for additional people to enjoy them and create memories. “I’d like to thank the crews who have worked tirelessly to ensure a July 1 opening was possible,” said Alberta Infrastructure Minister Peter Guthrie at a press conference. “Canada Day has been our target for Phase One, but we were actually quite reluctant to state that because Mother Nature doesn’t always agree with projects that are outdoor construction.” As part of Phase One, Guthrie said crews replaced walkways, concrete decks, fountains, and gardens and upgraded mechanical and water filtration systems to meet current building codes and health standards. He added 95,000 feet of cubic concrete was used and poured on the site and 200,000 tonnes of rebar was put in place. Most of the granite used in this area was refurbished from the old fountains. He said the Alberta government “has really done our best here to ensure this is a spot for people to connect, catch up, and to have a little fun in our capital city.” Phase Two will see a river and spray park finish construction in the fall and become operational in the spring.