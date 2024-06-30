Alberta

Alberta government to reopen legislature’s fountains for Canada Day

Nathan Cooper and Peter Guthrie said Phase One of the redevelopment of the Alberta Legislature's grounds has finished up and will see the the fountain area and pool open on July 1, 2024.
Nathan Cooper and Peter Guthrie said Phase One of the redevelopment of the Alberta Legislature's grounds has finished up and will see the the fountain area and pool open on July 1, 2024. Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard
