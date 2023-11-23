Alberta government to scale back photo radar — fishing holes banned

The Alberta government will be banning photo radar on ring roads in Calgary and Edmonton and eliminating 'fishing holes.' “We are extending the current cap of new photo radar and equipment in locations until December of next year,” said Alberta Transportation and Economic Corridors Minister Devin Dreeshen at a Thursday press conference. “And our government does recognize that photo radar can improve traffic safety.” To ensure safety is upheld, Dreeshen said the Alberta government will allow photo radar sites in Calgary and Edmonton be repositioned to improve pedestrian safety in sensitive areas. He added the 22 sites in Edmonton and the eight in Calgary can go to new school, playground and construction zones. Once photo radar is deployed to these areas, he said it “will help people slow down and protect vulnerable Albertans, pedestrians and workers.” Over the next year, Alberta Transportation and Economic Corridors and Public Safety and Emergency Services will engage with the 26 municipalities using photo radar and law enforcement to eliminate every fishing hole and ensure it is used for safety rather than revenue generation. Dreeshen pledged the Alberta government will end fishing holes and ensure a safer, more efficient vehicle network. It will be making more changes to support drivers in Alberta soon. Rural Municipalities of Alberta (RMA) Vice-President Kara Westerlund called traffic safety “a critical issue as our province continues to grow both in cities and our rural communities.” “While photo radar is most commonly a tool used in large urban centres, it does play a role in rural areas as well,” said Westerlund. “The minister’s announcement today will go a long way in ensuring photo radar is deployed across the province in a way that prioritizes traffic safety and discourages municipalities from deploying as a cash cow in areas with limited safety risks.” While Westerlund appreciates municipalities are struggling to cover policing costs, she said using it as a revenue generation tool is not the solution to that issue. The RMA will engage with the Alberta government, municipalities and other stakeholders to come up with an approach to deploying photo radar to ensure high-risk roads become safer. Edmonton Coun. Karen Principe said photo radar is about keeping people safe, not money. “It is one tool that the City of Edmonton uses to protect people on the roads,” said Principe. “Focusing on highly sensitive areas like school zones, construction zones, should keep those who visit, work and live in Edmonton safe.” To ensure Edmonton has safe roads, Principe said it will continue to engage with the Alberta government and law enforcement. Dreeshen told the Western Standard in an interview Alberta is the most photo radared province in Canada. “Alberta’s 2,400 sites is an anomaly,” he said. “We wanted to make this announcement to make sure photo radar is aligned with other provinces.” He acknowledged municipalities can have law enforcement patrol and drive around to replace fishing holes. When people are pulled over, he said there are other actions police can take. Some details about Alberta’s ongoing review of photo radar were released in 2021 to ensure it is used for traffic safety, not revenue. READ MORE: Alberta government further restricting use of photo radarThese changes came into effect in 2022. The changes included restrictions on photo radar use in transition zones and on residential roads with less than 50 km/h speed limits; restrictions not applying to school, playground or construction zones; eliminating double ticketing within five minutes; mandating all photo radar enforcement vehicles be visible; and requiring rationale and data for sites to justify the use of it. “We are taking action to tighten up the rules around photo radar,” said former Alberta transportation minister Rajan Sawhney.