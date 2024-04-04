Alberta

Alberta government to spend $1.1 million on regional airports

Alberta Transportation and Economic Corridors Minister Devin Dreeshen announced funding to support regional airports.
Alberta Transportation and Economic Corridors Minister Devin Dreeshen announced funding to support regional airports. Courtesy Alberta Government/YouTube
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Ableg
Alberta Government
Grants
Devin Dreeshen
Budget 2023
Developments
Expansion
Regional Airports
Red Deer Regional Airport
Jim Wood
Iaian Park

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news