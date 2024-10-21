Alberta

Alberta government to spend $112 million on interim housing for Jasper wildfire victims

Jason Nixon said the Alberta government will be spending $112 million on interim housing for Jasper wildfire evacuees.
Jason Nixon said the Alberta government will be spending $112 million on interim housing for Jasper wildfire evacuees. Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Danielle Smith
Ableg
Alberta Government
Jason Nixon
Jasper
Housing Shortage
Modular Homes
Structures
Richard Ireland
Interim Housing
Servicing Work

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news