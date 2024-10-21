Alberta government to spend $112 million on interim housing for Jasper wildfire victims

The Alberta government said it will be spending $112 million to build interim housing for Jasperites while the town rebuilds after the wildfire. Alberta Seniors, Community, and Social Services Minister Jason Nixon said this funding will go towards 250 modular homes in the Jasper townsite for people who lost their homes during the wildfire. “These are not temporary structures or camps,” said Nixon at a Monday press conference. “These will be permanent homes that will be fully serviced and will provide a safe place to call home for displaced Jasperites.” Nixon said servicing work has started on these sites to prepare them for homes to be installed. Based on site servicing timelines and inventories of modular homes in Alberta, he predicted they will be available as early as January. The modular homes will be constructed off site in a controlled environment to allow for all-season construction. They will be provided at market rent, and applications and eligibility details will be released in the near future. Since time is of the essence and winter is coming, he said the Alberta government “will ensure these interim homes are in place as quickly and efficiently as possible by taking advantage of modular technology.” He added these homes will provide an important foundation while rebuilding efforts in Jasper continue. He said Jasper had a housing shortage before the wildfire. In response, he said the Alberta government will sell the homes on the market to address the shortage. With these interim housing units, he said they will support the recovery process by ensuring more Jasperites can stay in town as they rebuild their homes, businesses, and community. He pointed out Jasper lost the Pine Grove Manor in the wildfire, which displaced 32 seniors who lived in it. Since the first day, he said it has been in close contact with the Pine Grove Manor’s housing provider the Evergreens Foundation to ensure seniors had housing. These seniors have been living in hotels, families, or other seniors facilities in Alberta.As part of the Alberta government’s interim housing work, he acknowledged it will be building up to 25 modular homes in Hinton for displaced Pine Grove residents while it is rebuilt. He said these units will be built on land given to the Alberta Social Housing Corporation by the Town of Hinton. Site work has started, and the first seniors will begin to move into them in early 2025. Once Pine Grove residents return home, the units will be used as affordable housing for seniors in Hinton. Jasper Mayor Richard Ireland said the municipality was grateful to the Alberta government for funding interim housing as it continues to rebuild. “This funding is so much more than simply a financial boost,” said Ireland. “It is a veritable lifeline for many of our residents who have faced such tremendous challenges in recent months.” Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said in July a preliminary observation shows one-third of Jasper's structures endured partial or total loss from the wildfire. .UPDATED: Smith says one-third of Jasper’s buildings have partial, total damage from wildfire .However, Smith said the upside is two-thirds of Jasper has no to low damage. “These preliminary numbers of course are better than originally expected,” said Smith.