UPDATED: Alberta government to spend $148 million on child, youth mental health services

The Alberta government will be spending $148 million to what it says will support a record-breaking expansion of child and youth mental health services in partnership with CASA Mental Health. To support the mental health and well-being of children and youth, the Alberta government said it felt compelled to strengthen its partnership with CASA. CASA is Alberta’s second-largest provider of mental health services. “In order to build a stronger future for our province, we need to help young people who are struggling with mental health and addiction challenges now before these challenges escalate any further,” said Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in a Friday press release. “As we do that, we also need to be sure we’re meeting children and youth where they are and providing supports tailored for their age and situation.” Smith predicted expanding mental health services with CASA will help the Alberta government do that. This commitment to provide $148 million over the next two years doubles the amount of funding for CASA. The Alberta government said this will expand services across the province, including $40 million to triple the number of CASA Mental Health Classrooms, $98 million to build and operate three new live-in treatment facilities known as CASA Houses, expand services at the existing CASA House, and $10 million to expand specialty services delivered by CASA. “We are committed to follow through on our commitment to expand mental health services available to children and youth,” said Alberta Mental Health and Addictions Minister Dan Williams. “In partnership with CASA Mental Health, we are giving young Albertans the support they need to pursue a path of recovery and live a fulfilling, hopeful life.” It said it is committed to building a system of care that gives every person facing mental health challenges an opportunity to pursue recovery. This means helping people live fulfilled, meaningful lives when mental health challenges or symptoms exist. Once all $148 million from this announcement is implemented, it said about 2,000 more children and youth each year will benefit from the services provided. CASA CEO Bonnie Blakley said its partnership with the Alberta government “will bring services closer to Albertan children and families.”“The goal is to provide mental health services earlier to more children and youth to prevent treatment in hospitals and empower them to thrive,” said Blakley. The Alberta government went on to say CASA Mental Health Classrooms are an innovative program that supports students in Grade 4 to 12 who face complex mental health challenges. Located within schools, it said these classrooms provide individual and group therapy and psychiatric care to support students’ recovery while continuing their education. In addition to a teacher, each classroom is staffed with a mental health therapist, mental health aide, and other support staff to ensure students can receive the treatment they need. They can support up to 12 students per cohort from across the school district. Of the total funding to expand mental health services, $40 million will triple the number of CASA Mental Health Classrooms across the province — all of which are expected to be open by 2026 and serve more than 140 communities. Eight classrooms are operating now, with eight more opening in September and four more coming in early 2025. CASA House provides a live-in program for youth in Grade 7 to 12 offering individual, group, and family therapy; social and life skills training; and on-site schooling. Currently, the Alberta government funds the operation of one CASA House in Sherwood Park. In addition to an in-patient program, CASA House incorporates a day program for youth who need mental health treatment and academic support and do not require in-patient treatment. It said the goal is to strengthen and develop social and learning skills to increase overall wellness so young people can re-enter the school system. Over the next two years, a total of $98 million of the funding announced will support the building and operation of new CASA Houses in Calgary, Fort McMurray, and the South Zone. Once the three new facilities are built, CASA Houses will provide mental health treatment for up to 324 children and youth every year. The Alberta government said funding will support several other programs offered by CASA such as the Trauma Program, Core Program, Family Therapy Program, fetal alcohol spectrum disorder treatment, and indigenous services. The Trauma Program provides intensive community-based treatment for children and youth aged three to 18 who have complex developmental trauma or attachment issues. The program offers varying levels of support that depend on people’s needs. Williams followed up by saying as the Alberta government moves forward, it will work with school authorities and CASA to fill various positions between now and 2026. “We already had success up to now in just speaking with CASA and the Calgary Catholic School Division about the work that they’re doing to get that there,” said Williams. “The shortage when it comes to mental health professionals is nationwide.” He acknowledged he has been working with Alberta Advanced Education and Immigration and Multiculturalism to bring in more mental health professionals. Alberta has a number of different programs on that end.The Alberta government expanded mental health assistance in schools to support positive outcomes for children and youth in 2023. READ MORE: Alberta government to improve mental health supports in schools“When it comes to youth mental health, prevention and early intervention are critical,” said former Alberta mental health and addictions minister Nicholas Milliken. “We’re proud to partner with the Calgary Police Youth Foundation to expand mental health supports to schools across the province, where they can make a real difference in the lives of young Albertans.”