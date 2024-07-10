Alberta government to spend $1.7 million on heritage preservation, promotion

The Alberta government will be spending $1.7 million on heritage conservation and awareness to what it says will preserve the province’s history, the Western Standard has learned. Through the Heritage Preservation Partnership Program (HPPP), the Alberta government said it will be spending $1.7 million towards preserving historic places and projects promoting its past. The HPPP provides funds to projects preserving Alberta’s past. “Heritage conservation is an important part of maintaining Alberta’s unique character, helping us better understand and celebrate our provincial roots,” said Alberta Arts, Culture, and Status of Women Minister Tanya Fir in a Wednesday press release. “These investments in our heritage will not only deepen our understanding of our shared identity but help tell our stories for generations to come.”In total, the Alberta government said 85 grants were distributed across the province to historical societies and organizations that are working to honour the province’s past. It said the preservation of historical sites helps Alberta celebrate where it came from and instill a sense of pride for its accomplishments. Some of the grant recipients were the Arts and Heritage Foundation of St. Albert (AHFSA) for the preservation of the 1906 Alberta Grain Company Grain Elevator and Edmonton Public Schools for the rehabilitation of Old Scona Academic High School (OSAHS). AHFSA Executive Director Ann Ramsden said St. Albert’s two provincially designated grain elevators cover Alberta’s agricultural history through public tours.“There are considerable costs associated with restoring and preserving these historic landmarks and so we are extremely grateful for Government of Alberta grant funding,” said Ramsden. “This allows us to continue working with our Provincial Heritage Advisor to preserve these buildings for future generations.” Friends of Old Scona member Mehroon Cassaday said as a parent of two children attending OSAHS, it “holds a deeply unique and important role in education.” “The building opened in 1908 and has been home to proud students, families and alumni of Old Scona Academic since 1976,” said Cassaday. “On behalf of families and the community, we thank the Heritage Preservation Partnership Program for helping to maintain this historic building for future generations of students.”Fir said in an interview with the Western Standard she is a proud Albertan and wants to be able to celebrate and recognize the importance of Alberta’s history. “I think a $1.7 million investment in this is money well spent,” she said. “It’s about investing in projects that keep our heritage alive and accessible for all Albertans to enjoy now and in the future.” By spending money on heritage sites, she said it will allow them to be unkept. This is because many of these sites require money to be maintained or risk shutting down. The Western Standard learned in May the Alberta government would spend $66 million to what it said would build strong communities through community grants to non-profit organizations. READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Alberta government to spend $66 million on community funds for non-profitsAdditionally, the Alberta government said this spending will be used to help non-profits doing work in a variety of areas.“Community investments like new playgrounds, supporting seniors programs, and art classes help us build stronger, more connected, and more vibrant communities,” said Fir.