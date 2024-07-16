Alberta government to spend $19,410 on music pilot project at Calgary hospital

The Alberta government will be giving a music pilot project at the South Health Campus Wellness Centre (SHCWC) $19,410 to run for a full year, the Western Standard has learned. By providing this funding, the Alberta government said Stagehand will bring more musicians to perform for patients, staff, and visitors at the SHCWC. It said feedback on Stagehand in February was positive, with 97% of audiences reporting being satisfied or very satisfied with the performances and 82% saying they felt a positive impact on their mental health. “After seeing success with this creative approach to music industry growth and wellness in Alberta, I am proud to support it further,” said Alberta Arts, Culture, and Status of Women Minister Tanya Fir in a Tuesday press release. “We know music can heal and uplift the spirits of people who are dealing with stressful situations.” Fir called Stagehand “a great way for emerging musical talent in Alberta to share their art for the enjoyment and well-being of audiences at Calgary’s South Health Campus.”The Alberta government went on to say it aligns with its goals to diversify the economy and share cultures, perspectives, and stories through music and West Anthem’s Resonant Energies: A Music City Strategy for Calgary report released in May. The report identified strategic directions for the Calgary music sector such as increasing the use of available spaces in it for musical activities. Stagehand offers a digital platform that connects artists with venues to book and promote live events. This funding will provide the platform with the ability to manage an open call for artists, selection, contracting, scheduling, payment and data collection.The Alberta government pointed out the pilot project in February included 10 performances at various times and locations at SHC. This will inform its renewal set to start this summer.Fir said in an interview with the Western Standard she went to a performance a jazz trio did in February who performed a medley of selections. “It was amazing to experience first hand, but it was also amazing to observe the folks that came in to watch it — whether it was people that stayed for the whole time or hospital staff that were just popping in and out during their breaks,” she said. “I think what sticks with me is a couple that was at the very front.” The man in the couple had dementia, but he was tapping his fingers and appreciating the music. His wife said that was one of the first times he had lit up and engaged in a long time. Patients, staff, and visitors enjoyed live music while enduring the challenges of hospital life during a concert series held at SHC in February. More than 600 people came to 10 performances in certain parts of it in February, proving it was a success.The pilot project was funded through an $11,300 grant from Alberta Arts, Culture and Status of Women to YouQuest in collaboration with Stagehand and SHC. It promoted wellness and unity and provided platforms to Calgary's musicians.