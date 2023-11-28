Alberta

Alberta government to spend $30 million to address increased student enrolment

Alberta Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides provided an update on the government’s support for school authorities experiencing high enrolment growth.
Alberta Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides provided an update on the government’s support for school authorities experiencing high enrolment growth.Courtesy Alberta Government/YouTube
Loading content, please wait...
Demetrios Nicolaides
Education
School Boards
Schools
Alberta Government
Education System
Teachers
Budget 2023
Enrolments
Sandra Palazzo

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news