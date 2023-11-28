Alberta government to spend $30 million to address increased student enrolment

The Alberta government will be allocating $30 million to school boards in response to more students coming into the education system. “Alberta’s government is committed to keeping our education system world class, and this investment will help us achieve that goal,” said Alberta Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides at a Tuesday press conference. “I know this additional funding will help our school divisions in many ways.” First and foremost, Nicolaides said every new student will be funded. He added school authorities with any enrolment growth will be eligible for more funding under a new, revised formula. When the Alberta government introduced the supplemental enrolment growth grant in 2022, it was limited to school authorities with more than 2% growth, as it was designed for those with significant increases in students. Now all enrolment growth across Alberta will be supported, as every student enrolled beyond budget projections will be funded. The grant will provide school authorities with $1,500 per growth between zero and 100 students and incremental enrolment growth exceeding 100 will be funded at $2,000. This funding will be available to school boards as early as December to ensure they can add supports right away. He said this new funding complements the historic education spending made in Budget 2023, which addressed rising enrolment growth in schools, met diverse student needs and combatted the inflation and affordability crises facing parents and school authorities. With this funding, he said it can be used to hire additional teachers and support staff so schools can manage class sizes and the growing number of students. Because of Budget 2023 and this funding, he added he is “confident that our school boards and other partners will be able to have the resources and support that they need to ensure our students continue to receive a world class education.” Edmonton Catholic Schools (ECS) Chair Sandra Palazzo said as more families move to Edmonton because of the amazing opportunities it offers, schools are struggling to keep up. “The supplemental enrolment growth grant is a funding equalizer of sorts that helps offset the limitations of the weighted moving average,” said Palazzo. “And we’re extremely pleased for today’s announcement and wish to thank our minister and the Alberta government for addressing our concerns and making student learning a priority.” Although ECS strives to forecast enrolment projections for the year, Palazzo said immigration and migration are often unpredictable. By moving the 2% threshold and recognizing each new student, she said it “will receive more funding and be better able to manage the demands of a growing population.” Nicolaides followed up by saying getting students to schools under capacity is left in the hands of school boards. “There is of course increased costs with bussing and fuel prices,” he said. “We have provided assistance and support to our school divisions.” For example, Budget 2023 increased transportation funding to schools by 30% to accommodate increased financial pressures. In terms of building schools, he said the Alberta government is working on that. The Alberta government said in February it was securing the future with historic spending in education to match increasing enrolment in schools.READ MORE: BUDGET 2023: Record dollars flow into educationIn Budget 2023, the Alberta government committed to providing the support and services students need to succeed and the resources schools require to support teachers and staff. Budget 2023 increased the operating budget for education by about $2 billion over the next three years. This will support hiring up to 3,000 education staff, including teachers, educational assistants, bus drivers and school support staff.